Ravens Have Extensive Injury Report, but No One Ruled Out

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens have eight players that could miss the Week 6 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Defensive lineman Derek Wolfe is listed as doubtful with a neck/concussion issue. Wolfe was held out of the team’s Week 4 victory over the Washington Football Team for precautionary measures related to COVID-19, according to coach John Harbaugh. He has 15 tackles and two quarterback hits over two games.

If Wolfe cannot play, rookie Justin Madubuike could get more reps after an impressive showing in his debut last week against the Bengals.

The players listed as questionable are wide receivers Miles Boykin (thigh) and Chris Moore (finger/thigh), defensive back/linebacker Anthony Levine (abdomen), cornerbacks Marcus Peters (thigh) and Jimmy Smith (knee), right guard Tyre Phillips (shouler) and left tackle Ronnie Stanley (shoulder).

Moore has yet to play in a game this season, but he is edging closer.

"It had been a health-decision up until last week," Harbaugh said. "He still had some hamstring tightness last week, but he seems healthy. So, he’s a possibility to be active in this game based on the numbers.”

The Eagles' injury situation is more dire.

Safety Marcus Epps (rib), wide receivers DeSean Jackson (hamstring) and Alshon Jeffery (foot), tackle Lane Johnson (ankle), cornerback Avonte Maddox (ankle), guard Matt Pryor (illness) and linebacker Duke Riley (rib) have been ruled out.

Cornerback Darius Slay is questionable with a concussion.

Nonetheless, Harbaugh expects a tough game. The Eagles are third in the NFL with 18 sacks.

"They have just a bevy of guys who can pressure the quarterback," Harbaugh said. "They’re very aggressive. [Defensive coordinator] Coach [Jim] Schwartz does a great job with teaching those guys up front in terms of getting up field and attacking the offensive scheme. So, yes, we’re very aware of that. It’s a big challenge for us.”