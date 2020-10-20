SI.com
Raven Country
Harbaugh Provides Injury Update: Averett to IR, Ingram OK

Todd_Karpovich

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens roll into their bye with several players dealing with injuries but most of them should be ready for the Nov. 1 showdown with the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers.

One player that won't be available is cornerback Anthony Averett, who will be out for five to six weeks with a shoulder injury. He has a slight fracture in one of the bones in the clavicle or shoulder, according to Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. 

"He’ll be some form of an[Injured Reserve]," Harbaugh said. "I’m not sure what it will be. It won’t be season long. I’m not sure what the other options are, but it will one of whatever those options are there.”

Averett suffered the injury in the second quarter last week in a 30-28 victory over the Eagles and did not return. Undrafted rookie Khalil Dorsey and second-year player Terrell Bonds could get an opportunity in Averett's absence. 

"I’m very confident in Khalil – absolutely," Harbaugh said. "He’s playing well. He’s playing really well in practice, and he’s playing well on special teams. Terrell Bonds is another guy who’s in the mix there. He’ll get his opportunity. Those guys are ready to roll. They’ve been practicing well, and we’re very confident in those guys.”

Nose tackle Brandon Williams is on the COVID-19 reserve] list, and missed the game against Philadelphia. Williams never tested positive for the virus, but it was a close contact in there. 

Defensive end Derek Wolfe was in a concussion protocol Wednesday in practice, but "he feels great and should be fine," according to Harbaugh. 

Running back Mark Ingram suffered an ankle injury early in the game Week 6 against the Eagles and did not play in the second half. Ingram played nine snaps (12%) and had 20 yards on five carries.

"It’s a minor ankle sprain – not a minor – but it’s an ankle sprain that’s probably a week … It’s probably a week, he could be back by the Steelers game," Harbaugh said. "He probably will be back for the Steelers game, but we’ll have to see." 

Gus Edwards narrowly got the majority of snaps with Ingram out and had an uneven performance in the 30-28 victory. Edwards played 32 snaps (44%) and finished with just 26 yards on 14 carries (1.9 ypc) with a touchdown. Rookie J.K. Dobbins finished with 28 yards on nine carries (3.1 ypc) over 30 snaps (41%). 

Right guard, Tyre Phillips a rookie third-round pick from Mississippi State, is dealing with a hand injury. Ge missed the Week 5 game against the Bengals with a shoulder injury. 

"I don’t think it’s anything serious there," Harbaugh said.  

