Mark Ingram Held Out of Practice Just One Day After Returning

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens running back Mark Ingram could not practice just one day after returning to the field.

Ingram suffered an ankle injury early in the game Week 6 against the Eagles and did not play in the second half. He was able to practice for the first time Wednesday, Nov. 11, but was back on the injury report the following day.

While Ingram has been sidelined, rookie J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards have been able to effectively handle the load.

Three other players were not practicing Thursday — defensive end Calais Campbell (calf strain), linebacker Matthew Judon (calf), cornerback Jimmy Smith (ankle) and nose tackle Brandon Williams, who likely got a veteran's day off.

Campbell suffered a calf injury in the first quarter in the 24-10 victory over the Colts and did not return to the game.

While there are reports that Campbell could miss multiple games, Ravens coach John Harbaugh was more optimistic this week. However, the outlook for playing this week against the Patriots has looked bleaker after he missed two consecutive practices.

Earlier in the day, the Ravens announced another player tested positive for COVID-19. It's the second straight week a player has tested for the virus.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey had a positive test on Nov. 3 and missed the previous game against the Colts. Humphrey was allowed to return to practice this week.

The Ravens did not identify the latest player to test positive, Humphrey announced his diagnosis on Twitter.

"We were informed this morning that a Ravens player has tested positive for COVID-19," the team said in a statement. "He immediately began to self-quarantine, and our organization is now in the NFL’s intensive protocol. There were no high-risk contacts, and no other player or staff member is required to isolate.

"We will continue to work closely with the NFL, our team doctors and trainers and will follow their guidance."