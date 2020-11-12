SI.com
Raven Country
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayRavenCountry+
Search

Mark Ingram Held Out of Practice Just One Day After Returning

Todd_Karpovich

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens running back Mark Ingram could not practice just one day after returning to the field. 

Ingram suffered an ankle injury early in the game Week 6 against the Eagles and did not play in the second half. He was able to practice for the first time Wednesday, Nov. 11, but was back on the injury report the following day.

While Ingram has been sidelined, rookie J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards have been able to effectively handle the load. 

Three other players were not practicing Thursday — defensive end Calais Campbell (calf strain), linebacker Matthew Judon (calf), cornerback Jimmy Smith (ankle) and nose tackle Brandon Williams, who likely got a veteran's day off.

Campbell suffered a calf injury in the first quarter in the 24-10 victory over the Colts and did not return to the game.

While there are reports that Campbell could miss multiple games, Ravens coach John Harbaugh was more optimistic this week. However, the outlook for playing this week against the Patriots has looked bleaker after he missed two consecutive practices. 

Earlier in the day, the Ravens announced another player tested positive for COVID-19. It's the second straight week a player has tested for the virus.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey had a positive test on Nov. 3 and missed the previous game against the Colts. Humphrey was allowed to return to practice this week.

The Ravens did not identify the latest player to test positive, Humphrey announced his diagnosis on Twitter. 

"We were informed this morning that a Ravens player has tested positive for COVID-19," the team said in a statement. "He immediately began to self-quarantine, and our organization is now in the NFL’s intensive protocol. There were no high-risk contacts, and no other player or staff member is required to isolate.

"We will continue to work closely with the NFL, our team doctors and trainers and will follow their guidance."

THANKS FOR READING RAVEN COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ravens Cornerback Iman Marshall Tests Positive for COVID-19

Another Ravens player has tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced.

Todd_Karpovich

Greg Roman Responds To Jackson's Play-Calling Critique

Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman he took recent comments from Lamar Jackson about the predictability of the team's calling out the Ravens' plays in stride.

Todd_Karpovich

SI Team Publishers Week 10 Picks

Ravens a popular selection among the pundits

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens Focused on Cam, Not Tom Against Patriots

The Ravens won't have to worry about Tom Brady when they face the Patriots in Week 10. Instead, they'll look to keep Cam Newton under pressure.

Todd_Karpovich

Mark Ingram Returns to Practice, Calais Campbell Sidelined

Ravens running back Mark Ingram returned to practice for the first time since injuring his ankle on Oct. 18. Meanwhile, Calais Campbell was still sidelined with a calf injury.

Todd_Karpovich

Too Predictable? Lamar Jackson Says Opponents Calling Ravens Plays

Lamar Jackson has a good idea why the Ravens' offense is so inconsistent. They're so predictable that opponents are calling out their plays, he said on "The Rich Eisen Show."

Todd_Karpovich

Week 10: Ravens-Patriots, Preview, Analysis, Prediction

Baltimore looking for first regular-season game at Gillette Stadium.

Todd_Karpovich

Marlon Humphrey Activated From Reserve/ COVID-19 List.

The Ravens activated cornerback Marlon Humphrey from the Reserve/ COVID-19 list.

Todd_Karpovich

Bill Belichick: The Ravens 'Are A Team That’s Well Constructed'

Patriots coach Bill Belichick had p[enty of key battles against the Ravens over the years. Their matchups have been full of intrigue and sometimes controversy.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens Notebook: Updates on Campbell, Bryant, Ngakoue

Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell suffered a calf injury in the first quarter in the 24-10 victory over the Colts and did not return to the game.

Todd_Karpovich