Ravens: Campbell Out, Ingram Practices Again, Smith Questionable

Todd_Karpovich

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Calais Campbell will not play in the Week 10 game against the New England Patriots, coach John Harbaugh confirmed.

Running back Mark Ingram was able to practice for the second time in three days and could be back in the lineup.

Cornerback Jimmy Smith did not practice this week, but could still be a game-day decision.

Campbell suffered a calf injury in the first quarter in the 24-10 victory over the Colts and did not return to the game. He has not been able to practice this week, but Harbaugh does not think the injury will end his season. 

Campbell has not missed a game since 2014. 

Ingram suffered an ankle injury early in the game Week 6 against the Eagles and did not play in the second half. He was able to practice for the first time Wednesday, Nov. 11, but was back on the injury report the following day.

While Ingram has been sidelined, rookie J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards have been able to effectively handle the load. 

Smith has been battling various injuries throughout the season, but he has been able to play in all eight games. Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale said Smith has been playing at one of the highest levels of his career. 

“I think Jimmy is having a Pro Bowl season – I really do," Martindale said. "And what he’s done, and the versatility that he’s shown us week in and week out, it’s been awesome. It’s one of those things that I’m happy for him, and like I said, I think he’s playing at a Pro-Bowl level.”

