Ravens Could Be Getting Key Players Back for Game Against Cowboys

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens finally received good news on the injury front heading into their Week 13 game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Defensive end Calais Campbell was back on the practice field this weekend after suffering a calf injury in Week 9 against the Indianapolis Colts. Baltimore has lost its past three games without Campbell in the lineup.

Defensive tackle Brandon Williams, who injured his ankle in Week 10 against the Patriots, also practiced on a limited basis.

Other Ravens players listed as questionable for the game but were able to practice include e offensive lineman D.J. Fluker (ankle), inside linebacker Kristian Welch (ankle), cornerback Davontae Harris (thigh), and safety DeShon Elliott (knee/ankle).

The status of quarterback Lamar Jackson is uncertain. Backup Robert Griffin III was placed on IR with a hamstring injury, which could open the door for Trace McSorley to make his first career start if Jackson is not available.

"He’s fully engaged in these virtual meetings," offensive coordinator Greg Roman said. "He’s part of all that – gets to watch all the film. Once practice takes place, then we’ll have another virtual meeting to look at the practice, virtually.

"So, he’s really lockstep, each and every step through. The only thing he can’t do is, obviously, be here at the facility and actually take part in it. But, mentally, he’s right on it.”

The Cowboys will have to play without both of their starting tackles — Cameron Erving (knee) and right tackle Zach Martin (calf). In addition, several other starters, including cornerback Anthony Brown (ribs), outside linebacker Aldon Smith (illness), and safety Donovan Wilson (groin) are listed as questionable.