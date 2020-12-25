HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayRavenCountry+
Campbell, Bryant Back at Practice, Hollywood Brown Sidelined

Team prepping for Week 16 game against Giants
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens had good news and bad news at practice heading into the Week 16 game against the New York Giants.

Defensive end Calais Campbell was back at practice Thursday after missing the previous game against Jacksonville with a calf injury. 

Wide receiver Dez Bryant (thigh), Anthony Levine Sr. (Abdomen) were limited after being held out the previous day. 

Inside linebacker Kristian Welch (foot), right tackle Tyre Phillips (concussion), center Matt Skura (knee) and outside linebacker Pernell McPhee (knee) were full participants.

However, wide receiver Hollywood Brown was sidelined with a knee injury. Brown had six receptions for 98 yards against the Jaguars. 

Cornerbacks Marcus Peters (calf) and Jimmy Smith (shoulder/ribs), both of whom were ruled out against Jacksonville, still have not been able to practice.

Nose tackle Brandon Williams and running back Mark Ingram likely had a pair of veteran days off. 

The Ravens (9-5) are currently ranked eighth in the seven-team AFC playoff race. Baltimore needs the Browns (10-4), Colts (10-4), or Dolphins (9-5), to lose one of their remaining two games to make the postseason.

The Ravens will get a further boost with the return of wide receiver and special teams ace Chris Moore, who was activated to the 53-man roster this week.  

“You just turn on the tape and you see No. 10 [Chris Moore]," special teams coach Chris Horton said. "He pops up; he pops off the tape. I think whenever guys are – the opponents are watching him – they’re talking about him in their meeting rooms whenever he’s out on the field. So, just the whole idea of what he does, how he comes out, how he approaches the game, how he practices, how he goes out and plays – it’s huge. 

"He’s valuable. Yes, we’ve missed him this entire year due to his situations, but if we can get him … Like I’ve always said, we’re going to be fired up to have him whenever we can get him playing.” 

