Ravens, Texans Each Have Six Players on Initial Week 2 Injury Report

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens and Texans each landed six players on the opening injury report heading into their Week 2 matchup.

Defensive end Calais Campbell (not injured related), defensive tackle Justin Madubuike (knee), wide receiver Chris Moore (finger), cornerback Jimmy Smith (hip) and tackle Ronnie Stanley (hip) did not practice Sept. 16. Running back Justice Hill, who missed the past two weeks with a thigh injury, returned to the practice field on a limited basis.

Smith also dealt with back spasms prior to the Week 1 game against the Cleveland Browns but was able to play 24 snaps.

Stanley was injured in the third quarter of the game and did not return. Veteran D.J. Fluker took Stanley's spot on the offensive live and played effectively.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh expects him to be available to practice this week leading up to the game against the Texans in Week 2.

"I don’t think it’s anything … I haven’t been told anything serious. They’re working on him down in the training room. I’d say Wednesday we’ll have a pretty good idea. But again, I expect him to be out there practicing Wednesday. That’s my expectation at this point.”

For the Texans, wide receiver Brandin Cooks (quad), guard/tackle Tytus Howard (ankle), running back Duke Johnson (ankle) and defensive end J.J. Watt (hip) were not able to practice Sept. 16. Both fullback Cullen Gillaspia (hamstring) and linebacker Jonathan Greenard (ankle) were able to participate on a limited basis.

The Ravens beat the Texans 41-7 last season and are 6.5 favorites in this upcoming game on the roa.d