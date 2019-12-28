RavenMaven
Ravens Ink CB Marcus Peters to Extension

Todd Karpovich

Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters has been one of the most vital players in the secondary since being acquired from the Los Angeles Rams midseason.

Baltimore rewarded his performance by signing Peters, 26, to a three-year, $420 million extension, according to multiple reports.

The Ravens acquired Peters prior to their Week 7 game against the Seahawks, He made an immediate impact with a pick-six in the first quarter. The Ravens have gone 9-0 with Peters in the lineup,

"[Peters] jumped in there and played really fast and has done a lot of good things," Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale said earlier this season. "I think the league and the players and coaches all see that, so I was really happy for all of them.”

Overall, Peters has three interceptions, two of which he’s returned for touchdowns. He has also knocked down 10 passes defended and is eighth on the team with 32 tackles. 

Peter broke up a last-minute pass against Buffalo that clinched the Ravens' second consecutive playoff berth.  Baltimore has gone from the bottom third of the league in pass defense to No. 7 entering the regular-season finale against Pittsburgh.

Baltimore (13-2) has already clinched the top seed for the AFC playoffs.

Peter was named to his third Pro Bowl earlier this month. Peters was scheduled to become a free agent after the season.

“He's brought a lot to our defense, bringing turnovers, and that's what he did in the other places that he was," safety Chuck Clark said. "But now he's here doing it for us and scoring, so we love it.”

Peters was selected in the first round (18th overall) of the 2015 draft by the Chiefs. He spent three years in Kansas City before being traded to the Rams in 2018 in exchange for second- and fourth-round picks. 

Ravens Not Facing Critical Week 17 Game for First Time in Three Years

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens have experienced the highs and lows of Week 17 over the last two seasons. There will be no such drama this week.

Lamar Jackson Looked Good on Scout Team This Week

Todd Karpovich

Lamar Jackson will watch the regular-season finale against the Steelers from the sidelines. The Ravens quarterback is getting the week off because the team has already clinched the top seed in the playoffs.

Ravens Owner Finds Common Ground with 100-Year-Old World War II Veteran

Todd Karpovich

Steve Melnikoff, a 100-year-old Ravens fan who fought in World War II, and earned four Bronze Stars and two Purple Hearts, was a guest at the Ravens' practice this past week. Coach John Harbaugh appreciated Melnikoff's wisdom and discovered the veteran had a connection to Ravens' owner Steve Bisciotti.

Ravens Will Be Cautious of Steelers 'That Dude Defense'

Todd Karpovich

Robert Griffin III: "It's a very, very, very good defense, great defense, not only statistically, but they're what you call a ‘That Dude Defense.’ They have that dude and that dude and that dude and that dude, so I know they're not going to come into ‘The Bank’ [M&T Bank Stadium] and lay down."

Vlog: Notes from the Castle

Todd Karpovich

Ravens coach John Harbaugh met with the media for the final time before playing the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 17. Here are some of the key points.

Ravens Have Not Heard from NFL About Controversial Earpiece

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens have not gotten any feedback from the NFL regarding Darren Sanders, the team’s vice president of security, for wearing a Bluetooth earpiece on the sideline Week 16 in Cleveland, according to coach John Harbaugh. After a photo of Sanders wearing the device surfaced on Twitter, there were questions raised whether the Ravens had violated NFL rules.

Week 17: Ravens-Steelers Key Matchups

Trevor Woods

While the Ravens (13-2) have the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs locked up, the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7) need a victory in Baltimore on Sunday to keep their playoff hopes alive.

RG3: 'I’m Not Going to Make This Game About Me'

Todd Karpovich

Ravens backup quarterback Robert Griffin III is preparing to make his first start in almost three years. Baltimore has already clinched the top seed in the AFC playoffs, so several starters, including Lamar Jackson, will not play in the regular-season finale against Pittsburgh.

Gus Edwards Ready to Help Ravens Make History

Todd Karpovich

Ravens running back Gus Edwards has played mostly a backup role to Mark Ingram this season.With Ingram sidelined this week against the Steelers, Edwards will take back his starting job and help the Baltimore make history. The Ravens have 3,073 yards rushing this season, which is the third-most all-time behind the 1978 New England Patriots (3,165) and 1973 Buffalo Bills (3,088).

Michael Pierce Expects Another Street Fight with Steelers

Todd Karpovich

Ravens defensive tackle Michael Pierce is ready for another epic battle with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Even though the Ravens are resting some starters because they've already clinched the top seed in the playoffs, the rivalry game has not lost any luster. Pittsburgh needs a win and a loss by Tennessee to Houston to make the postseason.