Ravens Ink CB Marcus Peters to Extension

Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters has been one of the most vital players in the secondary since being acquired from the Los Angeles Rams midseason.

Baltimore rewarded his performance by signing Peters, 26, to a three-year, $420 million extension, according to multiple reports.

The Ravens acquired Peters prior to their Week 7 game against the Seahawks, He made an immediate impact with a pick-six in the first quarter. The Ravens have gone 9-0 with Peters in the lineup,

"[Peters] jumped in there and played really fast and has done a lot of good things," Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale said earlier this season. "I think the league and the players and coaches all see that, so I was really happy for all of them.”

Overall, Peters has three interceptions, two of which he’s returned for touchdowns. He has also knocked down 10 passes defended and is eighth on the team with 32 tackles.

Peter broke up a last-minute pass against Buffalo that clinched the Ravens' second consecutive playoff berth. Baltimore has gone from the bottom third of the league in pass defense to No. 7 entering the regular-season finale against Pittsburgh.

Baltimore (13-2) has already clinched the top seed for the AFC playoffs.

Peter was named to his third Pro Bowl earlier this month. Peters was scheduled to become a free agent after the season.

“He's brought a lot to our defense, bringing turnovers, and that's what he did in the other places that he was," safety Chuck Clark said. "But now he's here doing it for us and scoring, so we love it.”

Peters was selected in the first round (18th overall) of the 2015 draft by the Chiefs. He spent three years in Kansas City before being traded to the Rams in 2018 in exchange for second- and fourth-round picks.