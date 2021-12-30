Ravens Ink Mekari to Three-Year Extension

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens signed offensive lineman Patrick Mekari to a three-year extension, which keeps him under contract through the 2024 season.

“We are excited to sign Patrick Mekari to a three-year contract extension through the 2024 season,” Ravens executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta said. “Pat is an easy decision. He’s tough and gritty, smart, versatile and a five-position player who does everything the right way. Congratulations to Pat and his family, and thank you for playing like a Raven.”

Originally signed by the Ravens as a rookie free agent in 2019, Mekari, 24, has played in 36 career games (23 starts) with Baltimore. He was one of two (OLB Otaro Alaka) undrafted rookie free agents to make the Ravens’ Week 1 53-man roster in 2019.

A versatile offensive lineman, Mekari has played multiple positions during his three-year NFL career. In 2021, he has started 10 games at right tackle, helping block for the Ravens’ fifth-ranked rushing attack (137.7 ypg) and the league’s fifth-overall total offense (382.1 ypg).

In 2020, Mekari saw action in 14 games (eight starts), including three starts at right guard before starting five more at center. During that campaign, he helped block for the NFL’s top-ranked rushing attack (191.9 ypg), which produced the third-most ground yards (3,071) ever in a 16-game NFL season. Behind blocking from the offensive line, the Ravens also tallied a franchise-record 24 rushing touchdowns.

As a rookie in 2019, Mekari started the final five games of the season at center and the Divisional Playoff against Tennessee. During that record-setting campaign, the offensive line helped the Ravens set single-season franchise marks for total touchdowns (64), points (531), rushing yards (3,296) and total net yards (6,521). The Ravens also became the first team in league history to average at least 200 rushing (206.0) and 200 net passing (201.6) yards per game in a season.