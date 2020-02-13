RavenCountry
Internal Solutions for Ravens Pass Rush

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens admittedly need to improve their pass rush next season.

Baltimore finished with 37 sacks last year, which ranked 21st in the NFL. Their top pass rusher, Matthew Judon, is an unrestricted free agent and could command a big payday on the open market. 

Coach John Harbaugh said the team will use all of its resources to boost personnel, via free agency or the NFL Draft.

The Ravens, however, already have a couple of playmakers on their current roster that can help fill that void if they take the next step in their development.

Most notably, rookie linebacker Jaylon Ferguson is poised to make a bigger impact. After a slow start, the rookie from Louisiana Tech played much better when his playing time increased after fellow linebacker Pernell McPhee suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 7.

The 6-foot-5, 270-pound Ferguson finished his first year with 2.5 sacks, 31 tackles and nine quarterback hits in 14 games (nine starts). 

"I’ve said that I’ve been one of his biggest advocates," Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale said. "I think this guy is going to be a really good player for quite some time, I really do. Because the way he attacks the game, studies the game, he’s in the best shape he’s been. I said that about a month-and-a-half ago, and he knows how important it is, and that’s why he’s been able to play more plays."

The Ravens selected Ferguson in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He broke the NCAA record for career sacks with 45 at Louisiana Tech, eclipsing the previous mark set by Terrell Suggs, who is the Ravens all-time sacks leader. Ferguson's development this offseason will be vital to the defense.

Linebacker Tyus Bowser had his best season since being selected in the second round (47th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft. Bowser has dealt with some growing pains over the past couple of years, but appeared to be more comfortable in his role this season.

He was second on the team with five sacks (-35 yards), and finished with 20 tackles, two passes defended, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery for a touchdown, helping Baltimore's defense rank No. 3 in points (17.6) and No. 4 in yards (300.6) allowed per game. This is a huge season for Bowser, who is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent in 2021. 

The Ravens could also re-sign or place the franchise tag on Judon, who led the team with 9.5 sacks. Harbaugh said the team is focused on reaching a deal with Judon, but his cost could be prohibitive. 

"We're going to try to get as many of these guys re-signed as we can. Matt [Judon] is probably right at the top of the list, for sure," Harbaugh said. "There are a lot of things that can go into that, as we all know – the business part of it that agents and general managers that they deal with back and forth and all that. So, I'll stay out of that. Probably Matt will stay out of that, too, and we'll let everybody do their jobs. But, our goal will be to have Matt back. That's what we'll try to do."

Should Ravens Make Big Splash with Clowney?

The Ravens have some money to spend in free agency and one of their biggest priorities is finding a pass rusher. There is a hypothetical scenario that has Baltimore signing free agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney to five-year, $115 million contract.Is this feasible? It's perhaps too early to say, but Clowney, 27 would be a huge boost to the Ravens' potential run to the Super Bowl next season.

Todd Karpovich

OmegaPurple1

What's Next for Ravens Cornerback Jimmy Smith?

Jimmy Smith has battled injuries throughout his career. But when he's healthy, the Ravens cornerback is one of the team's top playmakers. Smith, who was drafted by the Ravens in the first round (27th overall) of the 2011 NFL Draft, is an unrestricted free agent and has stated his preference to remain in Baltimore.

Todd Karpovich

Next Order of Business for Ravens: Extensions for Stanley and Humphrey?

The recent extension of safety Chuck Clark underscores the Ravens commitment to finalizing deals for their key playmakers before free agency. The next order of business could be securing extensions for left tackle Ronnie Stanley and cornerback Marlon Humphrey. Both players made the Pro Bowl this past season and Stanley is eligible to become unrestricted free agents in 2021, while Humphrey can hit the open market the following year.

Todd Karpovich

Corrupt-

Ravens Mock Draft Predictions Part 5

Wisconsin linebacker Zack Baun is being tied to the Ravens with the 28th overall pick. This would satisfy a glaring need for the Ravens this offseason. Baun finished his career at Wisconsin with 152 total tackles, 30.5 for a loss; 15.0 sacks, two interceptions (one returned for a touchdown); four passes defensed, three forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery over 34 games. He redshirted during his freshman year and missed the 2017 season with a foot injury.

Todd Karpovich

A Look at the Ravens' Rivals in the AFC North

The Ravens won their second straight AFC North title in 2019. Baltimore went 5-1 against its division foes. The only loss was . a 40-25 setback to Cleveland on Sept. 29. It was also the last time the Ravens dropped a regular season game, reeling off 12 straight wins. The Browns, Steelers and Bengals will look to reload for the upcoming season.

Todd Karpovich

MAM

Ravens Mock Draft Predictions Part 4

As we edge closer to the 2020 NFL Draft, a general consensus is the Ravens will draft an outside linebacker/edge rusher with the 28th overall pick.That seems like a safe bet considering that position is one of Baltimore's biggest needs this offseason. In addition, the Ravens have not selected a defensive player in the first round since taking cornerback Marlon Humphrey with the 16th overall pick in 2017. Joe Giglio, of NJ.com, envisions the Ravens using their first-round pick on an offensive player for a third consecutive year by selecting Georgia running back D'Andre Swift.

Todd Karpovich

Corrupt-

Ravens Sign Safety Chuck Clark to Three-Year Extension

Ravens safety Chuck Clark agreed to a three-year contract extension with the team.Last season, Clark took over the starting job when Tony Jefferson went down with a season-ending knee injury against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Oct. 6. Clark came up huge and finished with career highs in tackles (68), adding one sack, one interception, nine passes defensed and two forced fumbles while starting a career-high 12 games. Playing in all 16 games, he helped the Ravens' defense rank third in points (17.6) and fourth in yards (300.6) allowed per game.

Todd Karpovich

MAM

Ravens Investment in Secondary Could Continue to Pay Huge Dividends

The Ravens had one of the top secondaries in the NFL last year.The team is making sure that unit will remain mostly intact next season. Safety Chuck Clark became the latest player to receive a contract extension, earning a three-year deal worth worth $16 million, including $10 million in guarantees. This means the Ravens will have both starting safeties — Clark and Earl Thomas — and cornerbacks — Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters — back in the lineup.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Re-Sign Tackle Andre Smith

The Ravens added depth to their offensive line by re-signing veteran tackle Andre Smith to a one-year deal.Smith had originally signed with Baltimore the week prior to the divisional playoff game against the Tennessee Titans after fellow offensive lineman Parker Ehinger was place on injured reserve with a shoulder injury. The 6-foot-4, 325- pound Smith was not active for the playoff game, but will have an opportunity to play a bigger role next season as the main backup to Ronnie Stanley and/or Orlando Brown Jr.

Todd Karpovich

Hippopotamus14

Ravens OL Bradley Bozeman and Wife Nikki Embark on U.S. Tour to Stop Bullying

Ravens offensive lineman Bradley Bozeman and his wife Nikki are on a mission to stop bullying. The couple will embark on a cross-country trip — from Maryland to California — on Feb. 10 in an RV to visit schools and promote their anti-bullying message. The Bozemans plan to return to Baltimore by March 23 so Bradley can begin preparation for offseason workouts with the Ravens.

Todd Karpovich