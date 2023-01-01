Tyler Huntley will get his fourth consecutive start for the Raven

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Tyler Huntley says it's been tough to watch Lamar Jackson sidelined with a knee injury.

However, the situation is an even bigger challenge for Jackson.

“It kills [Lamar Jackson]. He wants to be playing," Huntley said. "But at the same time, too, he’s just accepting the process and just focusing on getting himself healthy so he can be ready to play when it most matters. So, he’s just fixing to do that.”

Jackson will miss his fourth straight game when the Ravens play the Steelers on Sunday Night Football in Week 17. He injured his knee in Week 13 against the Broncos and has missed 12 straight practices.

That means that Huntley will get his fourth consecutive start. Huntley has gone 3-1, throwing for 528 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions for a 76.6 rating.

Jackson has worked closely with Huntley to help ensure he is fully prepared and helped with the preparation for the Steelers.

"When I come to the sideline, he’s telling me what he sees out there, and he’s just being that supportive friend," Huntley said. "[He’s] a person that’s been through it and just talking me through it. So, I appreciate him, and I can’t wait until he gets back healthy.”

There is no set timeline for his return and the hope is that he will be ready for the playoffs.

The Ravens are not going to rush him back into the lineup.

"Lamar's doing good," offensive coordinator Greg Roman said. "He's working hard, getting his rehab done. The way we feel, the sooner we can get him back, the better. Especially heading into the playoffs, let him get some work in before then. But you can't rush Mother Nature. We've got to make sure he's right at the same time."