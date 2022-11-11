J.K. Dobbins Focused on Returning for Ravens Late Playoff Run

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins did not suffer another knee injury.

However, Dobbins did not feel like he was playing at 100 percent.

So, he decided to shut down for a few weeks and undergo a procedure to further remove the scar tissue in the knee.

Dobbins is now focused on building more strength to make sure he is an impact player when the Ravens make their playoff run near the end of the season.

"I didn't get reinjured," Dobbins told WJZ's "Purple Playbook." "I just didn't feel like myself. We looked at it and there was some stuff in my knee that was making me not feel like myself. It wasn't bad. I could have still played but I'd rather be 100 percent going into the playoffs towards the end of the year so I could really do what I really need to do to help the team win."

Dobbins missed all of last season after injuring his knee in a preseason game against Washington and underwent surgery that kept him out until Week 3 this year.

He played four games before deciding to have another procedure on the injured knee. Dobbins has 123 yards rushing with a touchdown and has also caught six passes for 39 yards and a score.

Harbaugh called the procedure a "smashing success" and he is looking forward to having Dobbins back in the lineup.

"When they went in – [Dr.] Leigh Ann Curl did the surgery and she told me when she went in there, the MRI didn’t tell the whole story," Harbaugh said. "You like to think it does, [but] until you go in there you really don’t know what you have. The MRI didn’t see all the scar tissue that was in there, so what he was dealing with was very significant. For him to get that freed up. I can’t wait until he’s out here running around in three or four weeks.