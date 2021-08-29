August 29, 2021
Report: Ravens' J.K. Dobbins Sustained Season-Ending Injury

Running back injured in third preseason game.
BALTIMORE — Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins will undergo tests on his left knee, but the expectation is that the injury is season-ending, according to a report by ESPN's Adam Schefter

Dobbins appeared to injury his left knee after getting tackled on a screen pass in a 37-3 victory over Washington in the third preseason game. Washington cornerback Jimmy Moreland used his shoulder to hit Dobbins' knee and linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk wrapped up his legs.

Dobbins had his arms draped around the trainers as he was helped off the field and into the medical tent before being carted off the field.

The extent of the injury is uncertain. Dobbins finished with two carries for 15 yards.

"We will see where we are at that point in time,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said after the game. 

When asked about his level of concern for Dobbins, Harbaugh replied: “I don’t really make levels or percentages or anything like that. I don’t really have a measurement on it.” 

If Dobbins is out, the Ravens could rely on Ty'Son Williams or Nate McCrary to take a spot on the depth chart. Both players have flashed throughout the preseason.

Gus Edwards would take over the starting job. 

However, it will be difficult to replace Dobbins, who was expected to be a breakout player entering his second season.

Last season, Dobbins had a solid training camp and worked his way up the depth chart. He led the Ravens' running backs with 805 yards on 134 carries with nine touchdowns.

Dobbins also recorded a rushing score in seven consecutive games, including the wild-card playoff game against Tennessee, which tied for the second-longest streak by a rookie in NFL history.

