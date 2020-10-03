Lamar Jackon, Ravens Poised to Rebound Against Washington

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens coach John Harbaugh was asked about Lamar Jackson's demeanor this week following a disappointing loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jackson was under pressure most of the night and had one of his worst games as a pro, throwing for just 97 yards with a touchdown in th 34-20 loss. Jackson fell to 0-5 in games where he has trailed by double-digits.

Harbaugh said it was business, as usual, this week in practice as Baltimore prepared to make the short trip to FedExField for a game against the Washington Football Team in Week 4.

"I don’t think it’s really something we think about as coaches or players," Harbaugh said. "We just have a responsibility; we all have jobs to do. Lamar [Jackson] is certainly a guy who does his job. He comes to work; he’s focused, he’s locked-in, and he’s that way every week. So, how we’re feeling, we talk about it some – maybe, not really.

"We really can’t worry about it too much. What matters is how we handle our business, and how we work, and how we come back the next day, the next week – whatever. So, that’s just one of the great things about football and about sports."

Overall, Jackson has completed 53 of 77 passes (68.8%) for 576 yards with five touchdowns and no interceptions for an impressive 112.3 rating.

The Ravens are hopeful the struggles against the Chiefs were an aberration.

"It was one of those disjointed type of games where we just really didn’t make any plays," offensive coordinator Greg Roman said. "We have to try to create some easier completions as coaches, and we have to execute better. There were plays to be made; we just didn’t make them. We’ve made those plays before.

"Those types of things change, really, the course of the game. Lamar is working hard and getting better, and there’s a lot to be learned from that game.”