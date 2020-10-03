SI.com
Raven Country
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayRavenCountry+
Search

Lamar Jackon, Ravens Poised to Rebound Against Washington

Todd_Karpovich

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens coach John Harbaugh was asked about Lamar Jackson's demeanor this week following a disappointing loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jackson was under pressure most of the night and had one of his worst games as a pro, throwing for just 97 yards with a touchdown in th 34-20 loss. Jackson fell to 0-5 in games where he has trailed by double-digits. 

Harbaugh said it was business, as usual, this week in practice as Baltimore prepared to make the short trip to FedExField for a game against the Washington Football Team in Week 4. 

"I don’t think it’s really something we think about as coaches or players," Harbaugh said. "We just have a responsibility; we all have jobs to do. Lamar [Jackson] is certainly a guy who does his job. He comes to work; he’s focused, he’s locked-in, and he’s that way every week. So, how we’re feeling, we talk about it some – maybe, not really. 

"We really can’t worry about it too much. What matters is how we handle our business, and how we work, and how we come back the next day, the next week – whatever. So, that’s just one of the great things about football and about sports."

 Overall, Jackson has completed 53 of 77 passes (68.8%) for 576 yards with five touchdowns and no interceptions for an impressive 112.3 rating. 

The Ravens are hopeful the struggles against the Chiefs were an aberration. 

"It was one of those disjointed type of games where we just really didn’t make any plays," offensive coordinator Greg Roman said. "We have to try to create some easier completions as coaches, and we have to execute better. There were plays to be made; we just didn’t make them. We’ve made those plays before. 

"Those types of things change, really, the course of the game. Lamar is working hard and getting better, and there’s a lot to be learned from that game.”

THANKS FOR READING RAVEN COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Washington's Chase Young Ruled Out, Ravens' Stanley questionable

Washington rookie defensive end Chase Young has been ruled out Week 4 against the Ravens because of a groin injury. Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley (shoulder) is listed as questionable.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens Schedule Impaced by NFL COVID-19 Cases

The Ravens had to alter their upcoming schedule after several players on the Tennessee Titans tested positive for the coronavirus.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens OC Greg Roman Responds to Getting Away from Run Game

Do the Ravens abandon the run too quickly? That a question that been asked for much of the week following a 34-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3.

Todd_Karpovich

Sports Illustrated Team Publishers NFL Week 4 Picks

`The Jets and Broncos kick off Week 4 with a Thursday night matchup, while the Ravens look to bounce back at Washington.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens, Marlon Humphrey Agree on 5-Year Extension

The Ravens have reached a five-year, $98.75 million extension with Pro-Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey, the team announced.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens Looking to Give Duvernay More Opportunities to Make Big Plays

Over three games, Ravens rookie Devin Duvernay has returned seven kicks for 238 yards, which averages 34 yards per kick. He has also caught four passes for 38 yards.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens Not Buying Into Notion There's Blueprint to Stop Lamar Jackson

The few times Lamar Jackson has been shut down by an opposing defense, there is immediate speculation that other teams will follow the same successful strategy.

Todd_Karpovich

Even With Chase Young Likely Out, Ravens Wary of Washington's Defense

John Harbaugh has concerns about Washington's front seven that includes five first-round picks — defensive end Ryan Kerrigan, defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, nose tackle Daron Payne, and defensive ends Montez Sweat and Chase Young.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens Looking for More Consistency in the Pass Rush

The Ravens have managed six sacks over the opening three games, which is tied for 17th in the NFL.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens-Washington Week 4 Preview, Analysis, Prediction

The Ravens (2-1) will look to bounce back from their first loss of the season with a short trip to Washington Football Team (1-2) in Week 4.

Todd_Karpovich