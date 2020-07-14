Lamar Jackson focused on Super Bowl, not personal accolades for Ravens

RavenCountry
No matter what you're asking, Lamar Jackson always steers the conversation back to one topic: winning a Super Bowl.

In just his second year with the Ravens, Jackson has shattered records, won the league's MVP award, and is on the cover of "Madden '21.'

Still, all of those milestones and accolades pale in comparison to winning a championship. 

"In the NFL, the Super Bowl is the biggest thing, the biggest accomplishment to me, and that's what I want. I want to be able to lift my teammates to being the best in the world at that time," Jackson said. "So, that's what I'm going to do."

Jackson has inevitably drawn comparisons to Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who was also named NFL MVP in his second year. 

Over his first two seasons, Jackson has thrown for 4,328 yards with 42 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He has also run for 1,901 with 12 touchdowns.

Mahomes threw for 5,381 yards with 50 touchdowns. He also ran for 282 yards with two scores over that same period. 

The numbers are not vastly different. 

The one deciding factor: Mahomes has a Super Bowl MVP after leading the Chiefs to their first title in 50 years this past season.

Jackson has taken criticism after losing their first two playoff games of his young career. Ravens coach John Harbaugh contends Jackson finds himself in good company when it comes to those early postseason struggles. 

The Manning brothers combined to, they had five losses in their first five playoff games before they won one," Harbaugh said. "[Joe] Montana, [Steve] Young and [Brett] Favre didn't start a playoff game until their third season, [Drew] Brees and [Troy] Aikman, until their fourth season, and [Aaron] Rodgers until his fifth season. Interesting. 

"So, everybody is different, right? But I'm really confident in Lamar and his understanding of the things he needs to do to get better, and that he's going to work really hard to keep building himself up as a player."

Jackson plans to change his playoff fortunes this season.

"We've got to win the Super Bowl – that's really on my mind," he said. 

