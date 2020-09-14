Lamar Jackson gets rave reviews for season-opening performance

BALTIMORE — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson faces lofty expectations as the reigning NFL MVP.

Nonetheless, his coaches and teammates already see improvement in his third year.

Jackson is off to a quick start to the season, leading the Ravens to a 38-6 victory over the Cleveland Browns in Week 1.

"For me personally, looking at Lamar, I’ve known the type of player he’s been just [by] playing with him," tight end Mark Andrews said. "The guys is incredible; he was incredible last year. To me, he’s, obviously, the best player in the world, and his arm reflects that.

"It reflected that last year; it’s this year as well. He’s going to continue to grow, and he has. It’s just a blessing to be able to play with him. He says I make his job easy, but it’s the other way around for sure.”

Jackson completed 20 of 25 pass attempts for 274 yards with three touchdowns (152.1 rating) against Cleveland. He also ran for a team-high 45 yards on seven carries.

"Lamar Jackson just played a phenomenal game," coach John Harbaugh said. "He just played a top-level game in every single way, and I think he was, probably, the biggest difference in the game."

Jackson showed poise throughout the game and has clearly taken the next step in year three of his pro career. His teammates see a difference in his demeanor and the accuracy of his passes.

"You can tell he’s a lot more comfortable, and he’s a lot more pinpoint with it," wide receiver Marquise Brown said. "It’s now our job to be at the spot, because that’s where he’s putting it. He’s doing a good job of throwing it away from defenders and throwing it to where you can catch and run. So, he’s been doing a good job of just improving his game.”

The Ravens travel to Houston for a Week 2 matchup against the Texans. It's a highly anticipated matchup between Jackson and Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Jackson outdueled Watson 41-7 in their game last season at M & T Bank Stadium.

"My boy [Lamar Jackson] is definitely a playmaker," Ravens rookie running back J.K. Dobbins said. "When we mess up a few times, he can definitely make it right. It definitely helps a lot having him back there under the center.”