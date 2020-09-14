SI.com
Raven Country
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayRavenCountry+
Search

Lamar Jackson gets rave reviews for season-opening performance

Todd_Karpovich

BALTIMORE — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson faces lofty expectations as the reigning NFL MVP.

Nonetheless, his coaches and teammates already see improvement in his third year.

Jackson is off to a quick start to the season, leading the Ravens to a 38-6 victory over the Cleveland Browns in Week 1. 

"For me personally, looking at Lamar, I’ve known the type of player he’s been just [by] playing with him," tight end Mark Andrews said. "The guys is incredible; he was incredible last year. To me, he’s, obviously, the best player in the world, and his arm reflects that. 

"It reflected that last year; it’s this year as well. He’s going to continue to grow, and he has. It’s just a blessing to be able to play with him. He says I make his job easy, but it’s the other way around for sure.”

Jackson completed 20 of 25 pass attempts for 274 yards with three touchdowns (152.1 rating) against Cleveland. He also ran for a team-high 45 yards on seven carries. 

"Lamar Jackson just played a phenomenal game," coach John Harbaugh said. "He just played a top-level game in every single way, and I think he was, probably, the biggest difference in the game." 

Jackson showed poise throughout the game and has clearly taken the next step in year three of his pro career. His teammates see a difference in his demeanor and the accuracy of his passes. 

"You can tell he’s a lot more comfortable, and he’s a lot more pinpoint with it," wide receiver Marquise Brown said. "It’s now our job to be at the spot, because that’s where he’s putting it. He’s doing a good job of throwing it away from defenders and throwing it to where you can catch and run. So, he’s been doing a good job of just improving his game.”

The Ravens travel to Houston for a Week 2 matchup against the Texans. It's a highly anticipated matchup between Jackson and Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Jackson outdueled Watson 41-7 in their game last season at M&T Bank Stadium. 

"My boy [Lamar Jackson] is definitely a playmaker," Ravens rookie running back J.K. Dobbins said. "When we mess up a few times, he can definitely make it right. It definitely helps a lot having him back there under the center.”

THANKS FOR READING RAVEN COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ravens report card following 38-6 victory over Browns

The Ravens passed their first test of the season with flying colors.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens snaps count: Chuck Clark in the game for every defensive play

Ravens safety Chuck Clark led the team with 73 snaps in a 38-6 season-opening victory over the Cleveland Browns. Rookie J.K. Dobbins led the running backs.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens rookies looking to build on solid debut

Several Ravens rookies, including J.K. Dobbins, Patrick Queen, Tyre Phillips and Devin Duvernay, shined in their debut against the Browns.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens show balance on offense to run away from Browns

It certainly wasn't the most dominant performance by the Ravens' running attack.However, it was more than enough to control the tempo against the Browns.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens 'Game Balls' after 38-6 victory over the Browns

The Ravens outclassed the Cleveland Browns 38-6 in the regular-season opener. It was a dream start after a tumultuous offseason caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens outwork, outclass Browns in regular-season opener

Lamar Jackson methodically picked apart Cleveland’s secondary for much of the afternoon, leading the Baltimore to a 38-6 victory in the regular-season opener.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens-Browns: Week 1 Halftime Report

The Ravens managed to overcome a couple of mistakes to stay in control of the first half, opening a 24-6 lead over the Cleveland Browns in the regular-season opener.

Todd_Karpovich

Pregame Notes: Ravens Jimmy Smith, Browns JC Tretter cleared to play

Ravens Jimmy Smith was able to play after being added to the injury list with back spasms. Browns starting center JC Tretter (knee) was also cleared to play.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens-Browns Game Day: How they match up

The Ravens and Browns renew their AFC North rivalry in the 2020 regular-season opener.

Todd_Karpovich

Injuries 'open door' for younger players on Ravens special teams

The Ravens could rely on some of their rookies to make an impact on special teams in light of the recent injuries to Chris Moore and Justice Hill.

Todd_Karpovich