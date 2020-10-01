Ravens Not Buying Into Notion There's Blueprint to Stop Lamar Jackson

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens have scoffed at the idea that there is a blueprint to contain quarterback Lamar Jackson.

The few times Jackson has been shut down by an opposing defense, there is immediate speculation that other teams will follow the same successful strategy.

However, other key factors have contributed to those losses, mainly abandoning the run too early and critical drops by the tight ends and wide receivers.

The Ravens have lost three regular-season games in the past two seasons with Jackson as the starter.

In the wildcard playoff game during Jackson's rookie season, the Chargers had success employing extra defensive backs to keep the Ravens off-balance by their speed and pursuit of the ball. Los Angeles managed to pull off the 23-17 upset and other teams were expected to use that same concept.

It certainly didn't work because Jackson led the Ravens to a 14-2 record the following season and was named NFL MVP.

However, the Titans used a different strategy in the divisional round of the playoffs that season. Tennessee loaded the box to contain the Ravens' record-setting run game. Titans also used a mix of man-to-man coverage and zone to take away the big play, forcing Jackson to attp4mp passes on the outside.

The result: A stunning 28-12 victory.

Harbaugh dismissed the idea that Tennessee used the Chargers' blueprint to win the game.

"They didn’t do anything that we hadn’t seen before this year or in previous games, or years or whatever," he said. "It wasn’t like they re-invented football. Give them credit, they executed very well, and that’s it. So, I think a lot will be made of that like it was last year, and I’ll probably answer the question the same way without trying to get annoyed.

"It’s football. It’s Xs and Os, and if we’re really good at what we do, then we’re going to score points and win games. And if we’re not good at what we do, we won’t. The same thing goes for our opponents."

Kansas City became the latest team to shut down Jackson and the Ravens in a 34-20 victory. The Chiefs had an aggressive game plan to keep the pressure on Jackson, who was sacked four times and absorbed five more hits. Kansas City also took away the middle of the field to force Jackson to throw outside — an area where he has improved but still needs work.

Perhaps most importantly, the Chiefs jumped out to a big lead, which took away the Ravens' ability to run the ball because they needed to score quickly. Tight end Mark Andrews and wide receiver Hollywood Brown each had a couple of uncharacteristic drops.

Jackson initially said: “It looked like the same thing from the Tennessee game [2019 Divisional playoff] to be honest – that’s all.”

He later backtracked on those comments, clarifying that the game was just as disappointing, not that the defensive schemes and game plans were similar.

Harbaugh also dismissed that idea the Titans and Chiefs used a similar game plan.

“The result was similar; the scheme was not the same," Harbaugh said. "It wasn’t the same defense that they lined up. I thought they played very well. They had a good understanding and they were well-coached by [defensive coordinator] Steve Spagnuolo. They were very disciplined in their assignments. They knew what they wanted to give up and what they didn’t want to give up, and we weren’t able to hurt them.

"We weren’t able to ever get them on their heels and get them chasing us. I felt like we were trying to create a ‘spark’ that we never really did. And they did a great job of staying on top of us, and we never cracked them open and got them on their heels at all.”

In the end, teams with talented personnel and an innovative coordinator will sometimes find a way to make plays against the Ravens.

Baltimore, however, is coming up with its own strategies to stay ahead of opponents. Jackson had success against most of the teams he's played and the Ravens are confident that he will continue to make plays.