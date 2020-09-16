SI.com
Raven Country
Lamar Jackson to Mark Andrews connection dangerous as ever

Todd_Karpovich

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Lamar Jackson took a few steps out of the pocket, looked in the end zone, and threw a high pass that only Mark Andrews had any chance to corral. 

The Ravens quarterback and tight end maintain a close connection that consistently provides matchup problems for opposing defenses.

Andrews caught a pair of touchdown passes in a 38-6 season-opening victory over the Browns. Both Jackson and Andrews are entering their third year in the NFL and they looked fully poised against Cleveland.

“For me personally, looking at Lamar, I’ve known the type of player he’s been just [by] playing with him," Andrews said. "The guys is incredible; he was incredible last year. To me, he’s, obviously, the best player in the world, and his arm reflects that. It reflected that last year; it’s this year as well. He’s going to continue to grow, and he has. It’s just a blessing to be able to play with him. He says I make his job easy, but it’s the other way around for sure.”

Jackson completed 20 of 25 pass attempts for 274 yards with three touchdowns (152.1 rating) in the opener. He also led the team with 45 yards on seven carries.

Andrews was targeted six times and caught five passes for 58 yards with the two scores. Last year, Andrews led all NFL tight ends with 10 touchdown passes. He'll continue to be a favorite target for Jackson in the red zone.

“We’ve got Top 2, not two, in the league right now at tight end," Jackson said. "He makes my job way easier. If it’s a DB guarding him, a safety or linebacker, it doesn’t really matter. He’s going to do a great job of getting open. He’s going to score a touchdown nine times out of 10. 

"That’s my guy. He makes my job easier for sure.” 

