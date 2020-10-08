SI.com
Raven Country
Lamar Jackson Still Trying to Get In Sync with Hollywood Brown

Todd_Karpovich

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Lamar Jackson has thrown deep passes just beyond the grasp of wide receiver Hollywood Brown this season.

The two playmakers are still looking to get the passing on track after some struggles over the first four weeks of the season. Baltimore passing attack is averaging 180.8 yards per game, ranked 31st just ahead of the Jets.

“I see it as a work in progress. I’m getting better every week – not just myself, but my team," said Jackson, who missed practice Oct. 7 with a knee injury. "I’m not happy, because those passes; I would like to connect with my guys on those passes. I feel like it’s a lot of yards and touchdowns we’ve been leaving on the field when we don’t connect. 

"So, that’s’ probably why our passing is not where it’s supposed to be. But it’s still early in the season. We have 12 more regular season games, and I feel we’re good though.”

Brown is fully healthy after dealing with a foot injury last season. He was expected to be one of the NFL's breakout players.

Over four games, Brown leads the team with 16 receptions on 26 targets for 252 yards (15 ypr). However, he has yet to score a touchdown. 

Brown is confident the offense is poised for a break out game. 

"It’s only four games in," Brown said. "We’re still learning; we’re still building. Just get better as a whole unit. Like I said – when the opportunity presents itself, we’ve just got to hit. If we hit on a couple passes, people wouldn’t even be questioning some stuff. We’ll just take our chances and hit them when they come.”

Opponents have increased the pressure on Jackson, who has thrown for 769 yards with seven touchdowns and one interception. He has been sacked 11 times. 

Jackson get relieve some of that pressure if he can find Brown downfield. Teams will have to drop more players in coverage once the passing attack gets on track. 

"We want to be perfect on the field," Jackson said. "We haven’t been connecting on our deep passes, but we’re going to get there. It’s football, and sometimes it doesn’t happen. But we’ve been finding other ways to succeed. We’re going to keep it going. We’re going to get better at it.”

