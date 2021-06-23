The Perils, Advantages of Lamar Jackson Negotiating His Own Deal with Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson doesn't have a formal, power-broker agent, opting to have his mother represent him in the past.

When asked about representing himself in his negotiations for a new deal with the Ravens, Jackson replied: “Maybe, maybe. I told you, we’ll see.”

It appears Jackson is going to move forward with a potential new contract with help from his mother.

This could save Jackson considerable money in fees with his next deal or could cost him millions.

"Agents a lot of times sort of act as the buffer for teams to players," NFL Network's Ian Rapoport told the Pat McAfee Show. "So if you're really pissed off about some counter-offer, you scream at the agent and talk about why you're going to put him out of business or whatever you want to say and the player generally has no idea and the relationship is good. It is a little different with Lamar Jackson because it is his mom acting as his business partner."

However, the market has been pretty much set for Jackson.

The only question is whether Jackson will become the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL?

Patrick Mahomes jolted the market for quarterbacks with a 10-year extension worth up to $503 million with the Chiefs. The deal is the most lucrative in North American sports history, surpassing the previous mark set by Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout, who signed a 12-year, $426.5 million deal in 2019.

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson inked a four-year, $156 million extension in September and that would be a better model for a potential new deal for Jackson.

Quarterback Dak Prescott reached a four-year, $160 million contract with the Dallas Cowboys. He reportedly gets $126 million in guaranteed money and he will earn $75 million dollars next season, the most of any player in a single season in NFL history.

General manager Eric DeCosta said earlier this offseason that Prescott's deal won't impact negotiations with Jackson.

"I think when you look at a contract like Dak's, and he’s a great player … As an executive, when you’re talking about these kinds of contracts, it’s like if you go to the Bentley dealership or the Ranger Rover dealership, you know what the cars are going to cost," DeCosta said. "You’re not going to get much of a discount; they all cost about the same. You go in there with the idea that you’re either going to buy the car, or you’re not going to buy the car.

"So, all of these contracts, there are bells and whistles, and they’re all different in some ways, and they’re all alike in some ways. There are a lot of different ways to look at these contracts. There’s average. There are guarantees. There’s money in the first three years, cash flow and all these different things, time length and all of that. But in the end, they’re all very big contracts for outstanding players. They’re quarterback deals. They’re marquee players, and you know you’re going to pay a lot, but you’re going to get a lot in return.”

Jackson ultimately will be looking for a deal worth around $40 million or higher per season. The Ravens picked up his fifth-year portion, which cost the team $23.016 million.

So, Jackson is going to get paid handsomely ... regardless of whom is representing him.