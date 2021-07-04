Report: NFLPA Tried to Assist Lamar Jackson With Contract Negotiations

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The NFLPA has unsuccessfully tried to assist quarterback Lamar Jackson in his contract negotiations with the Ravens, according to a report by NFL Insider Jason La Canfora.

Jackson doesn't have a formal, power-broker agent, opting to have his mother represent him.

There is a lot of money at stake and the NFLPA wants to make sure Jackson secures the best deal because his new deal could have repercussions across the league,

"And Jackson is being represented by his mom, with zero guidance from the NFLPA (the union has tried to assist to no avail) and the rest of the industry has no idea what this contract will ultimately look like, there is zero flow of information about it in the agent community, and that could hold up the process around the league," La Canfora wrote.

Contract negotiations can get tense and sometimes it's better for a third party to be involved to shield the player from the process. However, that might not be the case with Jackson and the Ravens.

"Anything seems possible and from the Raves standpoint, the last thing you want to be doing is sitting down with your best player's mom to tell her all the things her son hasn't done and must improve on and why he doesn't deserve to get every penny he wants," La Canfora wrote. "The process requires exposing warts and engaging in a bare-fisted back-and-forth at times. Far easier exchange with a third party."

The market has been pretty much set for Jackson.

The only question is whether Jackson will become the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL?

Patrick Mahomes jolted the market for quarterbacks with a 10-year extension worth up to $503 million with the Chiefs. The deal is the most lucrative in North American sports history, surpassing the previous mark set by Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout, who signed a 12-year, $426.5 million deal in 2019.

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson inked a four-year, $156 million extension in September and that would be a better model for a potential new deal for Jackson.

Quarterback Dak Prescott reached a four-year, $160 million contract with the Dallas Cowboys. He reportedly gets $126 million in guaranteed money and he will earn $75 million dollars next season, the most of any player in a single season in NFL history.

Jackson has expressed his desire to remain in Baltimore.

I would love to be here forever," Jackson said. "I love Baltimore. I love the whole organization. I love everybody in the building. But hopefully, we’ll be making something happen pretty soon or whenever.”

Stay tuned.

Also, See:

— The Perils, Advantages of Lamar Jackson Negotiating His Own Deal with Ravens

— Lamar Jackson: 'I Love Baltimore'