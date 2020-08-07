Lamar Jackson cried when he saw himself on cover of Madden

Lamar Jackson doesn't usually get emotional when it comes to accolades.

He didn't shed any tears when he won the Heisman Trophy or was named NFL MVP.

However, he admitted that he cried when he saw himself on the cover of the Madden '21 video game.

“That’s been a dream of mine all of my life,” Jackson told Smith. “I’ve seen all the greats on it — Tom Brady, Ray Lewis, Donovan McNabb," Jackson told former Ravens receiver Steve Smith on the NFL Network. "I had seen everybody on it — 'Gronk'. So it’s like, ‘Man, I want to be on it too.’ Then they revealed to me the cover early.

“I don’t cry about stuff. I didn’t cry when I won the Heisman. I didn’t cry when I won all of the other accolades. When I’d seen the cover, like I actually shedded tears. I was like, ‘What the …' It’s unreal. I did.”

Jackson caused a stir when he inadvertently confirmed that he was going to be on the cover of Madden NFL '21 about two months before the company wanted to make the official announcement.

There are some superstitions that come with being on the cover. Several players, such as Michael Vick and Vince Young, appeared on the box and then suffered an injury or did not play as well the following season.

"I should be on the cover of Madden. But like I said, I'm not worried about the curse," Jackson said. "Patrick Mahomes was on the front, and he won MVP. So, I would want that curse. I hope that's the curse.”Jackson is a natural fit for the Madden cover because he is quickly becoming the face of the NFL."

Jackson had one of the most successful regular seasons by any quarterback in NFL history. He completed 265 of 401 passes for 3,127 yards and an NFL-high 36 touchdowns, which was also a franchise record. Jackson finished with 1,206 yards rushing — sixth-best in the league and the most by a quarterback in NFL single-season history.

Jackson became just the second player in NFL history to win the NFL's Most Valuable Player by a unanimous vote, joining Tom Brady in 2010. He is also the youngest quarterback to win the award at age 23.