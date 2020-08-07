RavenCountry
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Lamar Jackson cried when he saw himself on cover of Madden

Todd Karpovich

Lamar Jackson doesn't usually get emotional when it comes to accolades.

He didn't shed any tears when he won the Heisman Trophy or was named NFL MVP.

However, he admitted that he cried when he saw himself on the cover of the Madden '21 video game.

“That’s been a dream of mine all of my life,” Jackson told Smith. “I’ve seen all the greats on it — Tom Brady, Ray Lewis, Donovan McNabb," Jackson told former Ravens receiver Steve Smith on the NFL Network. "I had seen everybody on it — 'Gronk'. So it’s like, ‘Man, I want to be on it too.’ Then they revealed to me the cover early.

“I don’t cry about stuff. I didn’t cry when I won the Heisman. I didn’t cry when I won all of the other accolades. When I’d seen the cover, like I actually shedded tears. I was like, ‘What the …' It’s unreal. I did.”

Jackson caused a stir when he inadvertently confirmed that he was going to be on the cover of Madden NFL '21 about two months before the company wanted to make the official announcement.

There are some superstitions that come with being on the cover. Several players, such as Michael Vick and Vince Young, appeared on the box and then suffered an injury or did not play as well the following season.

"I should be on the cover of Madden. But like I said, I'm not worried about the curse," Jackson said. "Patrick Mahomes was on the front, and he won MVP. So, I would want that curse. I hope that's the curse.”Jackson is a natural fit for the Madden cover because he is quickly becoming the face of the NFL."

Jackson had one of the most successful regular seasons by any quarterback in NFL history. He completed 265 of 401 passes for 3,127 yards and an NFL-high 36 touchdowns, which was also a franchise record. Jackson finished with 1,206 yards rushing — sixth-best in the league and the most by a quarterback in NFL single-season history.

Jackson became just the second player in NFL history to win the NFL's Most Valuable Player by a unanimous vote, joining Tom Brady in 2010. He is also the youngest quarterback to win the award at age 23.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ravens end with two players opting out for COVID-19 as deadline passes

The Ravens finished with two players — Andre Smith and De’Anthony Thomas — that decided to opt-out of the 2020 season over concerns with the COVID-pandemic.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens have NFL's top roster, prognosticators say

The Ravens edged the Kansas City Chiefs for the league's top roster, according to the betting markets analyzed by Pro Football Focus.

Todd Karpovich

Marquise Brown says extra weight won't affect his speed

Hollywood Brown focused on adding bulk to his 5-foot-9 frame this offseason and gained 23 pounds since the end of the season, but it won't affect his speed.

Todd Karpovich

Willie Snead: Lamar Jackson focused on outside throws

Ravens receiver Willie Snead has watched Lamar Jackson evolve as a quarterback over the past two seasons. Snead expects more strides from Jackson this season.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens reportedly waive UDFA Breeland, hope he clears waivers

The Ravens are hopeful that Jacob Breeland clears waivers and can spend the 2020 season rehabbing at their practice facility.

Todd Karpovich

Marquise Browns supports bringing Antonio Brown to Ravens

Marquise "Hollywood" Brown supports bringing his cousin Antonio Brown to the Ravens, echoing comments by quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Todd Karpovich

Patrick Queen ready to continue the strong tradition at MLB for Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens have a strong tradition at middle linebacker, and rookie Patrick Queen, a first-round pick from LSU, is poised to carry that torch.

Todd Karpovich

Lamar Jackson fully prepared to keep running for the Ravens

Lamar Jackson just wants to win games and end two years of playoff frustration. He is prepared to run or throw to accomplish that goal for the Ravens.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens strength coach: Hollywood Brown 'got after it' this offseason

Of all the Ravens players, Marquise Brown had the biggest transformation this offseason, adding a considerable amount of muscle to his 5-foot-9 frame.

Todd Karpovich

Mark Ingram proud to take J.K. Dobbins under his wing for Ravens

Mark Ingram has embraced the role of big brother to rookie J.K. Dobbins even though the Ravens rookie will be fighting for carries among the running backs.

Todd Karpovich