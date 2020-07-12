Ravens fans have spoken: Lamar Jackson over Joe Flacco

Joe Flacco won a Super Bowl in Baltimore with a remarkable run in the 2012-13 season that included one of the greatest plays in local sports history: "The Mile High Miracle."

But when it comes to choosing the greatest quarterback in Ravens history, more than 8,000 fans chose the league's reigning MVP Lamar Jackson.

The voting was part of the "Ravens’ All-Time 25 Team," which showcased the best players in franchise history. Jackson

While Flacco represents a successful era and is the franchise leader in just about every statistical category for a quarterback, Jackson has fans excited about the future, winning by 3,967 votes to 3,906.

"Jackson edged out Joe Flacco in the tightest vote of the team. Jackson has clearly had the most regular-season success of any quarterback in Ravens history, starting his career with a 19-3 record, breaking the single-season rushing record for a quarterback and becoming the second unanimous MVP in league history," the confirmed Ryan Mink, the Ravens' editorial director. "He's just 23 years old but has changed the game at his position. Flacco has a Super Bowl ring and was one of the best playoff quarterbacks of his era, but he was never voted to a Pro Bowl."

Flacco was selected by the Ravens with the 18th overall pick in the 2008 NFL Draft and he made an immediate impact. He is best remembered for his performance in the 2012-13 season when threw for 11 touchdowns and no interceptions, leading the Ravens to their second Super Bowl victory.

In the NFL 2012 AFC Divisional playoff game against the Denver Broncos, Flacco heaved a game-tying 70-yard touchdown pass to Jacoby Jones with under a minute left in regulation to send the game into overtime. Rookie kicker Justin Tucker sent Baltimore to the AFC championship with a 47-yard field goal to secure the 38-35 win.

The Ravens upset the Patriots 28-13 at Gillette Stadium before holding off the San Francisco 49ers, 34-31 in Super Bowl XLVII where Flacco was named MVP.

Flacco is the franchise's all-time leader with 38,245 passing yards, 212 touchdowns, and 136 interceptions. Baltimore traded Flacco to the Denver Broncos in exchange for their fourth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Jackson is coming off one of the most successful regular seasons by any quarterback in NFL history. He completed 265 of 401 passes for 3,127 yards and an NFL-high 36 touchdowns, which was also a franchise record.

Jackson finished with 1,206 yards rushing — sixth-best in the league and the most by a quarterback in NFL single-season history.

He is the only quarterback in NFL history to produce at least 3,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards in a season. He is also just the third quarterback in league history to produce at least 35 passing touchdowns and seven rushing touchdowns in a season, joining Steve Young (1994) and Cam Newton (2015).

Jackson became just the second player to win the NFL's Most Valuable Player by a unanimous vote, joining Tom Brady in 2010.

Now, he is also the most popular quarterback in franchise history.

Other top vote-getters were:

Running back: Jamal Lewis (2000-2006)

Fullback: Vonta Leach (2011-2013)

Wide Receiver: Anquan Boldin (2010-2012)

Wide Receiver: Steve Smith Sr. (2014-2016)

Tight End: Todd Heap (2001-2010)

Offensive Tackle: Jonathan Ogden (1996-2007)

Offensive Tackle: Ronnie Stanley (2016-current)

Guard: Marshal Yanda (2007-2019)

Guard: Kelechi Osemele (2012-2015)

Center: Matt Birk (2009-2012)

Defensive End: Michael McCrary (1997-2002)

Defensive Tackle: Haloti Ngata (2006-2014)

Defensive Tackle: Tony Siragusa (1997-2001)

Outside Linebacker: Terrell Suggs (2003-2018

Outside Linebacker: Peter Boulware (1997-2005)

Inside Linebacker: Ray Lewis: (1996-2012)

Inside Linebacker: C.J. Mosley (2014-2018)

Cornerback: Chris McAlister (1999-2008)

Cornerback: Marlon Humphrey: (2017-current)

Safety: Ed Reed (2002-2012)

Safety: Rod Woodson (1998-2001)

Kicker: Justin Tucker (2012-current)

Punter: Sam Koch: (2006-present)

Long Snapper: Morgan Cox (2010-present)

Return Specialist: Jacoby Jones (2012-2014)

Overall votes

Ray Lewis – 7,966

Ed Reed – 7,898

Marshal Yanda – 7,895

Terrell Suggs – 7719

Sam Koch – 7,706

Justin Tucker – 7,609

Jonathan Ogden – 7,521

Haloti Ngata – 7,483

Morgan Cox – 7,203

Matt Birk – 6,445