Lamar Jackson Shakes Off Another Inconsistent Game

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has not wavered in his confidence with the offense despite another inconsistent performance.

His teammates expressed more concern, acknowledging they need to play better following a 30-28 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6.

Baltimore improved to 5-1, but no one was celebrating.

“Yes, a lot of teams in the league would be excited if they were 5-1 going into the Bye Week, but we’re not," safety DeShon Elliott said. "We expect excellence, we expect greatness, and right now, we’re not being great. I can only speak for the defensive side of the ball, so right now on defense, we’re not being great. We’re not playing sound defensively.

"All we can do is just get better, and we’re going to work to do that.”

After jumping out to a 17-0 lead in the first half, Jackson and the Ravens simply could not put the Eagles away. Baltimore's defense was dominant in the first half, but eventually wore down and gave up 28 points over the final two quarters.

The Ravens were penalized 12 times for 132 yards. Every starting offensive lineman with the exception of center Matt Skura was flagged for an infraction. Left tackle Ronnie Stanley incurred four penalties, two of which were declined.

Those mental errors took crucial points off the scoreboard.

"It's always unfortunate when we shoot ourselves in the foot," Ravens right tackle Orlando Brown Jr. said.

Baltimore was outgained 364 to 355 by the Eagles.

After managing just two carries last week against the Bengals, Jackson got back to his roots with several big runs, including a 37-yard touchdown run that gave Baltimore a 24-6 lead with 4:25 left in the third quarter. Jackson finished with a season-high 108 yards on nine carries,

Jackson did a solid job spreading around the ball and completed passes to seven wide receivers. Jackson was 16 of 27 for 186 yards with a touchdown (92.5 rating).

"We just got killed with penalties," Jackson said. "We really just stopped ourselves. ... It's really small things that's hindering our offense."

The Ravens sacked Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz six times, but he kept chipping away at the deficit. He managed to pull his team to within two points with 1:55 remaining. However, Baltimore linebackers Matt Judon and L.J. Fort tackled Wentz in the backfield during an attempt at a 2-point conversion that sealed the victory.

"We showed great resilience, even at the last drive – the two-pointer," cornerback Marlon Humphrey said. "But the second half definitely didn’t go the way we wanted. Early on, we were playing lights out, and I don’t think we got relaxed, but it just seemed like they got a couple – [got] a little bit going on us. But even after all that – even the last two-point play to win the game – we still came back, and that’s what shows resiliency.

"Any other team – we just gave up two scores – we could have easily just let them in for the two-point [conversion], too. But we kept trying to fight, and it ended up paying off.”

Life is going to get even tougher. After the bye, the Ravens have a showdown with the undefeated Steelers on Nov. 1 at M & T Bank Stadium.

Baltimore then has games with Colts (Nov. 8), Patriots (Nov. 15), Titans (Nov. 22) and then a rematch with Pittsburgh on Thanksgiving night at Heinz Field.

"[We’re] 5-1 going into the Bye [Week]," said defensive end Calais Campbell, who had three sacks and four quarterback hits. "We get a chance to just catch our breath, get our bodies right, and then we come out of the Bye [Week] with a big one.

"This is the game that they say, ‘You’re not really a Raven until you play against the Steelers.’ So, I’m looking forward to the opportunity; it’s going to be a great game."