SI.com
Raven Country
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayRavenCountry+
Search

Lamar Jackson Shakes Off Another Inconsistent Game

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has not wavered in his confidence with the offense despite another inconsistent performance.

His teammates expressed more concern, acknowledging they need to play better following a 30-28 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6. 

Baltimore improved to 5-1, but no one was celebrating. 

“Yes, a lot of teams in the league would be excited if they were 5-1 going into the Bye Week, but we’re not," safety DeShon Elliott said. "We expect excellence, we expect greatness, and right now, we’re not being great. I can only speak for the defensive side of the ball, so right now on defense, we’re not being great. We’re not playing sound defensively. 

"All we can do is just get better, and we’re going to work to do that.”

After jumping out to a 17-0 lead in the first half, Jackson and the Ravens simply could not put the Eagles away. Baltimore's defense was dominant in the first half, but eventually wore down and gave up 28 points over the final two quarters. 

The Ravens were penalized 12 times for 132 yards. Every starting offensive lineman with the exception of center Matt Skura was flagged for an infraction. Left tackle Ronnie Stanley incurred four penalties, two of which were declined. 

Those mental errors took crucial points off the scoreboard. 

"It's always unfortunate when we shoot ourselves in the foot," Ravens right tackle Orlando Brown Jr. said. 

Baltimore was outgained 364 to 355 by the Eagles. 

After managing just two carries last week against the Bengals, Jackson got back to his roots with several big runs, including a 37-yard touchdown run that gave Baltimore a 24-6 lead with 4:25 left in the third quarter. Jackson finished with a season-high 108 yards on nine carries, 

Jackson did a solid job spreading around the ball and completed passes to seven wide receivers. Jackson was 16 of 27 for 186 yards with a touchdown (92.5 rating). 

"We just got killed with penalties," Jackson said. "We really just stopped ourselves. ... It's really small things that's hindering our offense."

The Ravens sacked Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz six times, but he kept chipping away at the deficit. He managed to pull his team to within two points with 1:55 remaining. However, Baltimore linebackers Matt Judon and L.J. Fort tackled Wentz in the backfield during an attempt at a 2-point conversion that sealed the victory.

"We showed great resilience, even at the last drive – the two-pointer," cornerback Marlon Humphrey said. "But the second half definitely didn’t go the way we wanted. Early on, we were playing lights out, and I don’t think we got relaxed, but it just seemed like they got a couple – [got] a little bit going on us. But even after all that – even the last two-point play to win the game – we still came back, and that’s what shows resiliency. 

"Any other team – we just gave up two scores – we could have easily just let them in for the two-point [conversion], too. But we kept trying to fight, and it ended up paying off.”

Life is going to get even tougher. After the bye, the Ravens have a showdown with the undefeated Steelers on Nov. 1 at M&T Bank Stadium. 

Baltimore then has games with Colts (Nov. 8), Patriots (Nov. 15), Titans (Nov. 22) and then a rematch with Pittsburgh on Thanksgiving night at Heinz Field.

"[We’re] 5-1 going into the Bye [Week]," said defensive end Calais Campbell, who had three sacks and four quarterback hits. "We get a chance to just catch our breath, get our bodies right, and then we come out of the Bye [Week] with a big one. 

"This is the game that they say, ‘You’re not really a Raven until you play against the Steelers.’ So, I’m looking forward to the opportunity; it’s going to be a great game."

THANKS FOR READING RAVEN COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ravens Overcome Sloppy Play Vs. Eagles: Here's What We Learned

Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell surged through the the Eagles offensive line and dropped quarterback Carson Wentz in the backfield.

Todd_Karpovich

Week 6: Ravens-Eagles Pregame Notes, Where to Watch, Inactives

The Ravens travel to Lincoln Financial Field for their fifth all-time meeting with the Eagles. The series is tied 2-2-1. Baltimore is favored by 9.5 points.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens-Eagles Week 6: Matchup Advantages, Final Prediction

The Ravens want to head into the bye with momentum because they face the toughest portion of their schedule in November.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens Place Brandon Williams On Reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Reserve/COVID-19 list was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been in close contact with an infected person or persons.

Todd_Karpovich

Sam Koch Set to Play Record-Setting 230th Game With Ravens

Ravens punter Sam Koch will appear in his 230th regular-season game this week — the most by any player in franchise history,

Todd_Karpovich

Maryland Gov. Hogan Opens Door for More Fans at Ravens Games

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has opened the door for just over 7,000 fans to attend Ravens games at M&T Bank Stadium.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens Have Extensive Injury Report, but No One Ruled Out

The Ravens have eight players that could miss the Week 6 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens Linebacker Jaylon Ferguson Getting More Comfortable in Role

Ravens OLB Jayon Ferguson, a third-round pick of the 2019 NFL Draft from Louisiana Tech, is making strides to become more versatile in his second year with the team.

Todd_Karpovich

Is Lamar Jackson Too Locked In on Mark Andrews and Hollywood Brown?

It's no secret that Ravens tight end Mark Andrews and wide receiver Hollywood Brown are the favorite targets for Lamar Jackson. They account for 49% of the passing game's total targets.

Todd_Karpovich

Don Martindale Not Happy About Losing a Shutout to Bengals

“He knew what it was because it was awful quiet when I yelled it across the field," Martindale said.

Todd_Karpovich