Lamar Jackson Makes Pitch to Dynamic Wide Receiver Possibly on Trade Block

OWINGS MILLS, Md — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is back on the recruiting trail.

This time, he is trying to lure Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf to Baltimore. Seattle might be willing to trade the talented playmaker, who is in the final year of his contract.

Metcalf is a physical wide receiver who could make an immediate impact in Baltimore. Last season, he caught 75 passes for 967 yards with 12 touchdowns. He is only 24 so his best days are still ahead of him.

The issue is that the Ravens already have a crowded wide receivers room.

GM Eric DeCosta has selected six wide receivers over the past three drafts, including a pair of first-round picks.

Rashod Bateman had a solid rookie season after recovering from surgery and could take over that No. 1 role.

Marquise Brown, a first-round pick in 2019, was second on the team with 91 receptions for 1,008 yards and six touchdowns last season. Brown and tight end Mark Andrews were the second tandem in franchise history to reach the 1,000-yard mark in the same season, joining Michael Jackson and Derrick Alexander in 1996.

Devin Duvernay, a third-round pick in 2020, has excelled on special teams and made the Pro Bowl in just his second year. Duvernay also flashes as a wideout and had 33 receptions for 272 yards and two touchdowns.

James Proche, a sixth-round pick in 2020, and Tylan Wallace, a fourth-round pick in 2021, have also shown solid potential but have been stuck at the bottom of the depth chart.

The Ravens also have Miles Boykin, who has been used sparingly since being selected in the third round of the 2019 draft.

Still, a playmaker like Metcalf could change the entire offense.