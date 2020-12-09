Lamar Jackson Reaches More Milestones Week 13 Against Dallas

BALTIMORE — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson continued to etch his way into the history books in a 34-17 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 13.

Jackson finished with 107 passing yards and 94 rushing yards, becoming the first player in NFL history to reach 5,000 passing yards and 2,500 rushing yards in the first three years of a career.

The reigning NFL was able to accomplish the feat despite missing the previous game against Pittsburgh and practice time after testing positive for COVID-19.

“I was asleep most of the time, but when I was up, I was just studying film for the Cowboys, because I know I couldn’t play [against] Pittsburgh," Jackson said. "But when I found out I had [COVID-19], I was ticked off, because it was a big game. We had to go to Pittsburgh and play them, and we lost to them prior to that. I was just going through a lot of emotions, like, ‘How the heck did it come now? Why did I have to get sick now?’

"But it is what it is. I feel like my guys fought that game. I’m here now, [my] sickness is gone, [and] I’m not going to get it anymore. We’ve just got to keep rocking. We played a great game tonight – just got to keep it going. We’ve got four more to go.”

Jackson also threw for a pair of touchdowns against the Cowboys. He now has 12-career games with two or more passing touchdowns and more than 50 rushing yards, breaking a tie with QB Cam Newton (11) for the most such performances in a quarterback's first three seasons.

"[Jackson] came out there and played a complete game," Baltimore coach John Harbaugh said. "He gave us his all – that’s the stuff you expect from Lamar. He’s a great quarterback, a great guy [and] a great leader. We just have to follow behind him and push him to be the best he can be every day and just have his back no matter what.”

With his 37-yard touchdown run on fourth-and-2 in the first quarter, Jackson has 16 career rushing scores, tying Joe Flacco for the fourth-most in franchise history. The 37-yard score was his third rushing touchdown of at least 35 yards this season. He becomes the first QB in NFL history to record 3 rushing touchdowns of 35 or more yards in a season.

