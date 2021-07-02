No Surprise: Lamar Jackson Expected to Be MVR (Most Valuable Raven) in 2021

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Much of the Ravens success runs through quarterback Lamar Jackson.

He is able to change the complexion of a game with a tight throw or electrifying run.

That's why it's no surprise Jackson is listed as the Ravens MVP for the upcoming season, according to the NFL Network.

"Sorry, I'm taking the easy choice here," wrote Adam Rank, of NFL.com. I try not to default to quarterbacks in this space, but as I mentioned above, the Ravens' five-game winning streak mirrored Lamar's increased efficiency. And really, when you break down the numbers, Jackson's 24-6 record is third among quarterbacks since 2019.

"Also, among QBs in that span, he's first in rushing yards, as you'd expect. He's fifth when it comes to TD-to-INT ratio (62:15), fifth in passer rating (106.6) and tied for second in offensive touchdowns (76). And he's one of six quarterbacks since 1950 with 30-plus wins and three playoff berths in his first three seasons. Not too shabby, especially considering he didn't make his first start until Week 11 of his rookie campaign."

Jackson, who was selected by the Ravens with the 32nd overall pick in the 2018 draft, has gone 30-7 as the starter in the regular season. He has thrown for 7,085 yards with 68 touchdowns and 18 interceptions over three seasons. Jackson is also the only quarterback in NFL history to run for over 1,000 yards in two seasons and has 2,906 yards rushing and 19 scores overall.

"Lamar won the MVP award two seasons ago, but he still retained a lot of his detractors," Rank wrote. "And a lot of those people tried to paint Jackson's 2020 campaign in a negative light. His passer rating dropped 14 points from 2019 to 2020. The second-largest decrease by a quarterback with at least six starts; only Carson Wentz's figured cratered more severely. HE'S A BUM! Well, we should remember his passer rating went from 113.3 in his MVP campaign to last year's 99.3 mark, which is still pretty damn good. Oh, and dude also rushed for 1,005 yards and seven touchdowns. He's awesome. Maybe you're going to need to curb the criticism for a bit."