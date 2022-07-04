Skip to main content

Lamar Jackson Not Happy With Mark Andrews Latest Tight End Rating

Baltimore tight end is coming off Pro Bowl year.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Mark Andrews has established himself as one of the best tight ends in the NFL.

However, he doesn't all get his due respect.

The Raiders' Darren Waller recently ranked the best tight ends in the NFL and listed himself first, ahead of Travis Kelce (Kansas City), George Kittle (San Francisco), Kyle Pitts (Atlanta) and Andews at No. 6.

This got a response from Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

This past season, Andrews led all NFL tight ends with 1,361 yards receiving. He was tied for the fifth-most receptions in the NFL with 107 receptions and made the Pro Bowl.

He has emerged as one of the game's top playmakers.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

However, Andrews is also somehow still flying under the radar among the national media and he was recently named the Ravens' "Most Underrated Player" by SI.

The Ravens should have a full arsenal of tight ends this season.

In addition to Andrews, the Ravens added two more playmakers in this year's draft — Charlie Kolar and Isaiah Likely.

Baltimore also expects Nick Boyle to be fully recovered from a leg injury that hampered him over the past two seasons.

This means the Ravens' tight ends could be a matchup nightmare for opponents.

“It’s humbling. For me, when I came out of the league, there’s certain guys that I really looked at and looked up to," Andrews said. "So, for me, to kind of be that type of guy [and] role model, I’m going to everything I can to help both of these young guys – every one of these tight ends – in any way I can, share my knowledge, share what I can do. We have a great room, like I said. It’s going to be scary. We’ve got a lot of tight ends that can play some ball.”

ns4mrlos1emrehwdgcvb

In This Article (1)

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

xbujlhyglui1jxljyzrn
News

Ravens Will Be Relying on Odafe Oweh to Bring the Pressure to Opposing QBs

By Todd Karpovich5 hours ago
ravens19_wk13_Michael-Pierce-800x445
News

Ravens Expect Michael Pierce to Be Impact Player Despite Recent Absence

By Todd Karpovich22 hours ago
fwmzykfdi0cmb035ilhz
News

Top Five Wide Receivers in Ravens History

By Todd KarpovichJul 3, 2022
download
News

Sink Or Swim for Ravens Young Wide Receivers

By Todd KarpovichJul 2, 2022
1394321114.0
News

Ravens Have Model Draft Strategy But Can It Lead to Another Title?

By Todd KarpovichJul 2, 2022
2700
News

Medical Examiner Reveals Cause of Jaylon Ferguson's Death

By Todd KarpovichJul 1, 2022
USATSI_17345070
News

Lamar Jackson's Critics Ignore His Impressive Stats

By Todd KarpovichJul 2, 2022
Shutterstock_12977351a
News

Slade Bolden Might Have Best Chance to Make Ravens As Undrafted Rookie

By Todd KarpovichJul 1, 2022