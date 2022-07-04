Lamar Jackson Not Happy With Mark Andrews Latest Tight End Rating

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Mark Andrews has established himself as one of the best tight ends in the NFL.

However, he doesn't all get his due respect.

The Raiders' Darren Waller recently ranked the best tight ends in the NFL and listed himself first, ahead of Travis Kelce (Kansas City), George Kittle (San Francisco), Kyle Pitts (Atlanta) and Andews at No. 6.

This got a response from Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

This past season, Andrews led all NFL tight ends with 1,361 yards receiving. He was tied for the fifth-most receptions in the NFL with 107 receptions and made the Pro Bowl.

He has emerged as one of the game's top playmakers.

However, Andrews is also somehow still flying under the radar among the national media and he was recently named the Ravens' "Most Underrated Player" by SI.

The Ravens should have a full arsenal of tight ends this season.

In addition to Andrews, the Ravens added two more playmakers in this year's draft — Charlie Kolar and Isaiah Likely.

Baltimore also expects Nick Boyle to be fully recovered from a leg injury that hampered him over the past two seasons.

This means the Ravens' tight ends could be a matchup nightmare for opponents.

“It’s humbling. For me, when I came out of the league, there’s certain guys that I really looked at and looked up to," Andrews said. "So, for me, to kind of be that type of guy [and] role model, I’m going to everything I can to help both of these young guys – every one of these tight ends – in any way I can, share my knowledge, share what I can do. We have a great room, like I said. It’s going to be scary. We’ve got a lot of tight ends that can play some ball.”