Lamar Jackson named AFC AFC Offensive Player of the Week

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance against the Cleveland Browns in the regular-season opener.

Jackson completed 20 of 25 pass attempts for 274 yards with three touchdowns (152.1 rating) in the 38-6 victory. He also ran for a team-high 45 yards on seven carries.

“I thought he just showed great poise in the pocket the whole game,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. “He had a good awareness of the rush. They were bringing it. They have really good pass rushers. They mixed up their coverage – man, zone, different types of zone coverages – and he had just a great feel for it.”

It is the fifth time in Jackson's last nine starts and sixth time overall that Jackson has won the award.

Jackson showed poise throughout the game and has clearly taken the next step in year three of his pro career. His teammates see a difference in his demeanor and the accuracy of his passes.

"You can tell he’s a lot more comfortable, and he’s a lot more pinpoint with it," wide receiver Marquise Brown said. "It’s now our job to be at the spot because that’s where he’s putting it. He’s doing a good job of throwing it away from defenders and throwing it to where you can catch and run. So, he’s been doing a good job of just improving his game.”

Last season, Jackson became just the second player in NFL history to win the NFL's Most Valuable Player by a unanimous vote, joining Tom Brady in 2010. He is also the youngest quarterback to win the award at age 23.

He completed 265 of 401 passes for 3,127 yards and an NFL-high 36 touchdowns, which was also a franchise record. Jackson finished with 1,206 yards rushing — sixth-best in the league and the most by a quarterback in NFL single-season history.