Lamar Jackson Misses Second Straight Day of Practice

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was not at practice for the second consecutive day because of a knee injury.

It was the first time in his three-year career that he has missed back-to-back practices during the regular season. He did miss two straight days over this year's training camp because of a soft-tissue issue.

Earlier in the day, Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman declined to disclose whether Jackson would be available at practice that afternoon.

"You want everybody out there, but you've gotta figure some things out sometimes," Roman said.

It's unclear when Jackson was injured.

However, he did leave in the fourth quarter of the Week 4 game against the Washington Football Team. At the time, it was presumed Jackson was taken out of the game because Baltimore had a 21-point lead, but now there are questions about whether he went to the sidelines because of an injury.

Robert Griffin III entered and threw an interception that led to a Washington touchdown.

Jackson has thrown for 769 with seven touchdowns and one interception over four games. He leads the team with 235 yards rushing with another score.

Jackson said opponents are attacking him differently and the team needs to adjust.

"They’re just trying to – I’ll say – run straight to the line of scrimmage before I can get past our line or get by the middle linebackers or the outside linebackers," Jackson said. "They’re just running downhill pretty good – that’s all. But we’re going to find ways to fix it. It’s still early in the season like I said before.”

In addition to Jackson, other players not practicing were rookie right guard Tyre Phillips, running back Mark Ingram and nose tackle Brandon Williams. It's presumed Ingram and Williams received a veteran's day off.