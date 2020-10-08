SI.com
Raven Country
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayRavenCountry+
Search

Lamar Jackson Misses Second Straight Day of Practice

Todd_Karpovich

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was not at practice for the second consecutive day because of a knee injury.

It was the first time in his three-year career that he has missed back-to-back practices during the regular season. He did miss two straight days over this year's training camp because of a soft-tissue issue.

Earlier in the day, Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman declined to disclose whether Jackson would be available at practice that afternoon. 

"You want everybody out there, but you've gotta figure some things out sometimes," Roman said.

It's unclear when Jackson was injured. 

However, he did leave in the fourth quarter of the Week 4 game against the Washington Football Team. At the time, it was presumed Jackson was taken out of the game because Baltimore had a 21-point lead, but now there are questions about whether he went to the sidelines because of an injury.

Robert Griffin III entered and threw an interception that led to a Washington touchdown. 

Jackson has thrown for 769 with seven touchdowns and one interception over four games. He leads the team with 235 yards rushing with another score. 

Jackson said opponents are attacking him differently and the team needs to adjust.

"They’re just trying to – I’ll say – run straight to the line of scrimmage before I can get past our line or get by the middle linebackers or the outside linebackers," Jackson said. "They’re just running downhill pretty good – that’s all. But we’re going to find ways to fix it. It’s still early in the season like I said before.”

In addition to Jackson, other players not practicing were rookie right guard Tyre Phillips, running back Mark Ingram and nose tackle Brandon Williams. It's presumed Ingram and Williams received a veteran's day off. 

THANKS FOR READING RAVEN COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ravens Finding Tough Yards with the Running Attack

After setting the single-season rushing record last season with 3,296 yards, Baltimore is still effective running the ball and is ranked third in the NFL with 1608. yards per game.

Todd_Karpovich

Lamar Jackson Still Trying to Get In Sync with Hollywood Brown

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and WR Hollywood Brown are still looking to get the passing on track after some struggles over the first four weeks of the season.

Todd_Karpovich

SI Team Publishers Week 5 Picks

Several unanimous selections

Todd_Karpovich

Lamar Jackson Held Out of Practice for Minor Knee Injury

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson did not practice Wednesday because of a knee injury, the team announced.

Todd_Karpovich

LSU Reunion: Rookies Patrick Queen, Joe Burrow Ready to Meet As Opponents

Ravens rookie linebacker Patrick Queen already had some heated battles with Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow when they were teammates at LSU.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens Among the Best in Forcing Turnovers

The Ravens have forced a turnover in 17 consecutive games — the longest active streak in the NFL.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens-Bengals Week 5 Preview, Analysis, Prediction

The Ravens (3-1) get back into AFC North competition with a Week 5 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals (1-2-1).

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens Week 5 Power Rankings Wrapup

The Ravens took down the Washington Football Team 31-17 in Week 4 to improve to 3-1 on the season. Here's where Baltimore stands in this week's various Power Rankings.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens Unveil Podcast About What It Means to be Black in NFL

The Ravens have launched a new podcast series, Black in the NFL, hosted by staff writer Clifton Brown and produced by Blue Wire.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens Rookie Patrick Queen Making Progress at Middle Linebacker

Patrick Queen leads the Ravens with 33 tackles on the season. He has a nose for the ball and is a solid tackler, and is progressing in pass coverage.

Todd_Karpovich