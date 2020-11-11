Too Predictable? Lamar Jackson Says Opponents Calling Ravens Plays

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Lamar Jackson has a good idea why the Ravens' offense is so inconsistent.

They're so predictable that opponents are calling out their plays, Jackson said on "The Rich Eisen Show" on Peacock.

"We're going against defenses and they're calling out our plays and stuff like that," he told the NFL Network host. "They know what we're doing. A lot of that. Sometimes, stuff won't go our way if they're beating us to the punch. ... Watch out for this, watch out for that.' Sometimes that's what's going on."

Jackson has completed 134 of 213 (62.9) his pass attempts for 1,513 yards, which ranks 27th in the NFL. He has thrown for 12 touchdowns and four interceptions.

He's on pace to throw for 3,026 yards with 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions (94.1 rating).

Overall, the Ravens have the league's 31st-ranked passing attack.

Jackson is not the first player to voice concerns about the offense this season.

Following a 28-24 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, wide receiver Hollywood Brown tweeted “What’s the point of having souljas when you never use them (Never!!)." He later deleted the post, but it raised more concerns about the offense.

Last year, Jackson threw for 3127 yards with an NFL-high 36 touchdowns and just six interceptions (113.3 rating).

Opponents have done an effective job taking away the middle of the field and forcing Jackson to throw outside the numbers, an area where he has traditionally struggled.

“Just keep it going. We want to score points – that's our job," Jackson said after the Ravens 24-10 victory over the Colts. "Everyone gets paid to do that so just keep moving the ball down the field, trying to hit my receivers in their numbers and letting guys do their thing.”

The Ravens play the Patriots in Week 10. Earlier in the week, New England coach Bill Belichick was complimentary of Baltimore offensive coordinator Greg Roman's scheme.

“It’s basically what Roman did in San Francisco," Belichick said. "Look, what they do is they have a very good system. It’s complementary to a power game, a space game, a play-action game and utilization of speed, but they also utilize a lot of power.

"And so, we have to get ready to handle all of it. They’re multi-dimensional, which all good offenses are – and there’s different ways of doing it. They kind of have their way of doing it, and it’s been very successful for them.”

The Ravens are 6-2 and appear headed for the playoffs for the third consecutive year, barring a monumental collapse.

Baltimore's running attack has been effective despite Jackson's concerns and is ranked No. 1 in the NFL with 170.1 yards per game.

Jackson leads the team with 469 on 79 carries with three touchdowns. Last year, Jackson finished with 1,206 yards rushing — sixth-best in the league and the most by a quarterback in NFL single-season history.

"I won't say I'm running less or running more," Jackson told Eisen. I'm just doing whatever it takes to win."

Coach John Harbaugh is confident Jackson will continue to evolve over the second half of the season.

"He’s very determined," Harbaugh said. "He wants to learn. He listens. He works hard. I think he knows he doesn’t know everything. That’s probably the most important thing about learning, is just understanding that you don’t know what you don’t know, and he’s like that.

"So, he’s young; it’s a process, certainly. [It’s] a growth process for all of us, but especially for him. He’s got a big curve that he’s on in terms of growth, and he’s doing a good job with it.”