Lamar Jackson Reports Early to Camp, Ready to Roll

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson said he won't let his contract situation become a distraction and he's proven that by showing up almost a week early to the team's training camp.

Jackson will play the 2022 season under a fifth-year option that pays him just over $23 million per season.

His potential contract with the Ravens keeps increasing in value as other quarterbacks sign extensions.

This past week, Kyler Murray reached a new deal with the Arizona Cardinals worth a reported $230.5 million over five years. Murray is now the NFL’s second highest-paid quarterback, making $46.1 million salary per season behind Aaron Rodgers ($50.3 million).

Deshaun Watson was able to negotiate a five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed contract from the Cleveland Browns after securing a trade by the Houston Texans. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes makes $45 million per year.

Those deals further set the market for Jackson, who could command close to $50 million per season.

Regardless of the contract situation, his goal has remained the same: Winning a championship.

The Ravens are hopeful he accomplishes that goal in Baltimore.

"The kid is so obsessed with winning a Super Bowl, that I think deep down he doesn't think he's worthy," Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti said. "I think he wants to say, 'Now I deserve to be on top.' I don't think he is turned on by money that much and he knows it's coming one way or the other. People can speculate any way they want.

"But I don't talk to Lamar. It's not my role. What are you going to do with a guy who wants to be unique? You don't browbeat him into being a conformist."

Jackson said his preference is to remain with the Ravens.

The two sides now just have to reach a deal.