Harbaugh: Too risky to pull Lamar Jackson too early despite big lead

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens coach John Harbaugh defended his decision to keep quarterback Lamar Jackson in the game with a 32-point lead in the fourth quarter in the season-opener against the Browns.

Baltimore dominated Cleveland in every facet of the game en route to a 38-6 victory. Jackson was eventually removed from the game in the Ravens' final possession with 4:05 remaining.

Harbaugh contends the prudent move was to stay with Jackson as long as possible, especially with offense working together for the first time in a live game.

"A lot of things can happen," Harbaugh said. "I've seen teams come back in the fourth quarter. It's the first game of the season. We're trying to work on things as well. It's just a criticism that you guys can keep asking me about and I'm going to keep telling you the same thing."

Jackson, who won the NFL MVP last season, completed 20 of 25 pass attempts for 274 yards with three touchdowns (152.1 rating). He also ran for 45 yards on seven carries. Jackson orchestrated a 99-yard scoring drive late in the second quarter that was the longest in Ravens’ history at home.

Jackson carried the ball seven times for a team-high 45 yards and was sacked twice. The Ravens led 24-6 at the half and were not threatened the rest of the way.

We're not going to just react to every criticism," Harbaugh said. "We could take him out of the game at halftime, too. That might keep him safer, too. But we're not going to do that."

Harbaugh pointed to other teams around the league that keep their quarterbacks in the game for the duration of the game, regardless of the score. The Ravens actually went against that trend by removing Jackson for backup Robert Griffin III late in the game.

"I think if you study football and look at what other teams do, you'll see that people don't do that and there's a reason for it," Harbaugh said. "It's not because we want to see somebody get hurt. Take a look at Seattle with Russell Wilson. I would encourage you to do your homework on that."