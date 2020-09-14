SI.com
Raven Country
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayRavenCountry+
Search

Harbaugh: Too risky to pull Lamar Jackson too early despite big lead

Todd_Karpovich

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens coach John Harbaugh defended his decision to keep quarterback Lamar Jackson in the game with a 32-point lead in the fourth quarter in the season-opener against the Browns.

Baltimore dominated Cleveland in every facet of the game en route to a 38-6 victory. Jackson was eventually removed from the game in the Ravens' final possession with 4:05 remaining.

Harbaugh contends the prudent move was to stay with Jackson as long as possible, especially with offense working together for the first time in a live game. 

"A lot of things can happen," Harbaugh said. "I've seen teams come back in the fourth quarter. It's the first game of the season. We're trying to work on things as well. It's just a criticism that you guys can keep asking me about and I'm going to keep telling you the same thing." 

Jackson, who won the NFL MVP last season, completed 20 of 25 pass attempts for 274 yards with three touchdowns (152.1 rating). He also ran for 45 yards on seven carries. Jackson orchestrated a  99-yard scoring drive late in the second quarter that was the longest in Ravens’ history at home.

Jackson carried the ball seven times for a team-high 45 yards and was sacked twice. The Ravens led 24-6 at the half and were not threatened the rest of the way. 

We're not going to just react to every criticism," Harbaugh said. "We could take him out of the game at halftime, too. That might keep him safer, too. But we're not going to do that."

Harbaugh pointed to other teams around the league that keep their quarterbacks in the game for the duration of the game, regardless of the score.  The Ravens actually went against that trend by removing Jackson for backup Robert Griffin III late in the game. 

"I think if you study football and look at what other teams do, you'll see that people don't do that and there's a reason for it," Harbaugh said. "It's not because we want to see somebody get hurt. Take a look at Seattle with Russell Wilson. I would encourage you to do your homework on that."

THANKS FOR READING RAVEN COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ravens report card following 38-6 victory over Browns

The Ravens passed their first test of the season with flying colors.

Todd_Karpovich

Lamar Jackson gets rave reviews for season-opening performance

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson faces lofty expectations as the NFL MVP. Nonetheless, his teammates already see how much he's improved in his third year.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens snaps count: Chuck Clark in the game for every defensive play

Ravens safety Chuck Clark led the team with 73 snaps in a 38-6 season-opening victory over the Cleveland Browns. Rookie J.K. Dobbins led the running backs.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens rookies looking to build on solid debut

Several Ravens rookies, including J.K. Dobbins, Patrick Queen, Tyre Phillips and Devin Duvernay, shined in their debut against the Browns.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens show balance on offense to run away from Browns

It certainly wasn't the most dominant performance by the Ravens' running attack.However, it was more than enough to control the tempo against the Browns.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens 'Game Balls' after 38-6 victory over the Browns

The Ravens outclassed the Cleveland Browns 38-6 in the regular-season opener. It was a dream start after a tumultuous offseason caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens outwork, outclass Browns in regular-season opener

Lamar Jackson methodically picked apart Cleveland’s secondary for much of the afternoon, leading the Baltimore to a 38-6 victory in the regular-season opener.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens-Browns: Week 1 Halftime Report

The Ravens managed to overcome a couple of mistakes to stay in control of the first half, opening a 24-6 lead over the Cleveland Browns in the regular-season opener.

Todd_Karpovich

Pregame Notes: Ravens Jimmy Smith, Browns JC Tretter cleared to play

Ravens Jimmy Smith was able to play after being added to the injury list with back spasms. Browns starting center JC Tretter (knee) was also cleared to play.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens-Browns Game Day: How they match up

The Ravens and Browns renew their AFC North rivalry in the 2020 regular-season opener.

Todd_Karpovich