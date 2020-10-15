At 4-1, Lamar Jackson, Ravens Not Listening to 'Outside Noise'

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — When it comes to statistics, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is only concerned about wins and losses.

After last year's record-setting performance, Baltimore's offense has appeared out of sync at times. Heading into the Week 6 game against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Ravens are averaging 178.8 yards per game, which ranks 31st in the NFL.

Nonetheless, Baltimore is 4-1 and is pushing for a third consecutive AFC North title. And Jackson is confident the offense is primed to get on track.

“We have guys who run the ball very good for us, and we’re winning, so it really doesn’t matter," Jackson said. "We’re 4-1, so it’s a plus for us right now. But it’s cool, I guess. As the season goes on, we’re going to see, [and] if we need to, coach is going to adjust. But right now, we’re doing perfectly fine without me running so much, so we’re doing good.”

Last year, The Ravens set a franchise record with 14 wins and broke the NFL’s all-time single-season rushing record with 3,296 yards. Baltimore also became the first team in NFL history to average at least 200 rushing and 200 net passing yards per game in a season, finishing with 206.0 rushing yards and 201.6 net passing yards per game.

The Ravens also led the NFL with 33.1 points per game.

This year Baltimore is averaging 29.8 points, which ranks eighth among all teams. The Ravens are ranked third in the NFL with 160.8 yards rushing per game.

“Last year was last year," Jackson said. "We’re just trying to have a better record than we did last year, and we’re still trying to chase what we want [and] what we always talk about in this building. Let the outside noise be the outside noise, like I always say.”

Jackson has completed 86 of 135 pass attempts for 949 yards (63.7%) with nine touchdowns and two interceptions over five games. He leads the team with 238 yards rushing.

Jackson said the key moving forward is more effectively reading the opposing teams during the game.

"When we go into games now, defenses change up their scheme from what we see on film," Jackson said. "But I wouldn’t say … Like our defense, Coach ‘Wink’ [defensive coordinator Don Martindale] and the defense does a great job at disguising and doing their job – filling in holes, and blitzing quarterbacks and sacking quarterbacks.

"They’ve been doing a great job, so I wouldn’t try to put my defense against anyone else’s defense, because they’re different.”