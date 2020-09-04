Lights Out! Lamar Jackson became a Ravens fan during Super Bowl XLVII

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Lamar Jackson became a Ravens fan watching Super Bowl XLVII that featured their matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

Baltimore led by three touchdowns before the lights went out at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. The outage lasted 34 minutes and appeared to energize the 49ers who mounted a spirited comeback before the Ravens escaped with a 34-31 victory.

"The Ravens vs. 49ers; I watched that game – when the lights went out. I wanted the Ravens to win before I was a Raven," Jackson said. "And then to actually be here now is great.

"But I’ll say, that was my [most fun] Super Bowl [I’ve watched], because the lights went out, then the 49ers made a comeback, and the Ravens pulled out the victory. It was a great game to watch. I was mad. I was mad how the game was going because it was looking like they were cheating.”

The game has also been inspiring for Jackson to bring a title back to Baltimore. He's never shied away from his goal to win a Super Bowl and downplays any personal accolades.

Jackson, however, has lost both playoff games in his young career. He has heard the criticism that comes with that postseason disappointment — a drought he plans the end this season.

"I need to win a playoff game before anything because I'm tired of that already," Jackson said. "Once I get tired of something, I have to make it happen. So, that's my goal right now; focus on being a better player all around. Not just a [better] player, but teammate as well."

Ravens coach John Harbaugh has defended his young quarterback's postseason performance. In fact, Harbaugh contends Jackson is in pretty good company when it comes to the playoffs.

“The Manning brothers combined to, they had five losses in their first five playoff games before they won one,” Harbaugh said. “[Joe] Montana, [Steve] Young and [Brett] Favre didn’t start a playoff game until their third season, [Drew] Brees and [Troy] Aikman, until their fourth season, and [Aaron] Rodgers until his fifth season.

“Interesting. So, everybody is different, right? But I’m really confident in Lamar and his understanding the things he needs to do to get better, and that he’s going to work really hard to keep building himself up as a player.”

Jackson is looking to lead the Ravens to a title this upcoming season, whether the lights stay on or inexplicably go out.