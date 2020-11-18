Lamar Jackson Looking to Improve to 7-3, Not Revenge Against Titans

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The best regular season in Ravens history came to an abrupt end in a lopsided upset loss to the Titans in the divisional round of the playoffs last season.

Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson accounted for 508 yards of offense in that game. However, it was not enough as the Ravens fell behind early and never recovered in the 28-12 loss.

Baltimore (6-3) and Tennessee (6-3) meet again in Week 11 at M & T Bank Stadium in a game that will have playoff implications. Jackson has put that playoff disappointment behind him and is looking to help his team bounce back from last week's loss to the Patriots.

"It's not a revenge game," Jackson said about the Titans matchup. "That game is over. We just fell short and can't do anything about it. We're just going into this game trying to be 7-3. That's all. We're not looking to it as a revenge game."

Last year, Baltimore had the league's best record at 14-2 and shattered several single-season franchise records for total touchdowns (64), points (531), total net yards (6,521), and first downs (386).

The Ravens’ run game set an NFL single-season record for most rushing yards with 3,296, and the offense led the NFL in big plays with 142 (98 rushes, 44 passes). Baltimore also led the NFL with an average 34:37 time of possession.

However, the Titans rolled into M & T Stadium and took control of the game behind running back Derrick Henry, who finished with 195 yards rushing and threw a touchdown pass.

The challenge won't be any easier for the Ravens this week.

Henry is ranked second in the NFL with 946 yards with eight touchdowns and will be battling a Ravens defense that could be missing two starters — defensive end Calais Campbell and nose tackle Brandon Williams.

The Ravens are preparing for Henry to get 30 carries or more.

"He's the best running back in the NFL," safety DeShon Elliott said. "He's going to run it down your throat whether you like it or not."

Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill has been efficient, throwing for 2,128 yards with 20 touchdowns and three interceptions. He could use a lot of play-action to keep the Ravens even more off-balance.

The Ravens simply want to ensure they don't have a repeat, disappointing performance like last season.

"What happened last year happened last year," Elliott said. "We're a different team. They're a different team with the same running back. Last year ain't got nothing to do with this year."