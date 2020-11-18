SI.com
Raven Country
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayRavenCountry+
Search

Lamar Jackson Looking to Improve to 7-3, Not Revenge Against Titans

Todd_Karpovich

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The best regular season in Ravens history came to an abrupt end in a lopsided upset loss to the Titans in the divisional round of the playoffs last season. 

Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson accounted for 508 yards of offense in that game. However, it was not enough as the Ravens fell behind early and never recovered in the 28-12 loss. 

Baltimore (6-3) and Tennessee (6-3) meet again in Week 11 at M&T Bank Stadium in a game that will have playoff implications. Jackson has put that playoff disappointment behind him and is looking to help his team bounce back from last week's loss to the Patriots. 

"It's not a revenge game," Jackson said about the Titans matchup. "That game is over. We just fell short and can't do anything about it. We're just going into this game trying to be 7-3. That's all. We're not looking to it as a revenge game."

Last year, Baltimore had the league's best record at 14-2 and shattered several single-season franchise records for total touchdowns (64), points (531), total net yards (6,521), and first downs (386). 

The Ravens’ run game set an NFL single-season record for most rushing yards with 3,296, and the offense led the NFL in big plays with 142 (98 rushes, 44 passes). Baltimore also led the NFL with an average 34:37 time of possession. 

However, the Titans rolled into M&T Stadium and took control of the game behind running back Derrick Henry, who finished with 195 yards rushing and threw a touchdown pass.

The challenge won't be any easier for the Ravens this week.

Henry is ranked second in the NFL with 946 yards with eight touchdowns and will be battling a Ravens defense that could be missing two starters — defensive end Calais Campbell and nose tackle Brandon Williams. 

The Ravens are preparing for Henry to get 30 carries or more.

"He's the best running back in the NFL," safety DeShon Elliott said. "He's going to run it down your throat whether you like it or not."

Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill has been efficient, throwing for 2,128 yards with 20 touchdowns and three interceptions. He could use a lot of play-action to keep the Ravens even more off-balance.

The Ravens simply want to ensure they don't have a repeat, disappointing performance like last season. 

"What happened last year happened last year," Elliott said. "We're a different team. They're a different team with the same running back. Last year ain't got nothing to do with this year." 

THANKS FOR READING RAVEN COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Week 11: Ravens-Titans, Preview, Analysis, Prediction

The Titans and Derrick Henry return to Baltimore after taking down the Ravens 28-12 in the divisional round of the last season's AFC playoffs.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens Sink in Week 11 Power Rankings After Loss to Patriots

The Ravens stumbled in the various Week 11 Power Rankings after a 23-17 loss to the Patriots. Baltimore is 6-3 on the year and hosts Tennessee this week.

Todd_Karpovich

Harbaugh Offers Some Insight Into Ravens Tight End Situation

The loss of Nick Boyle to a season-ending knee injury against the Patriots leaves the Ravens short-handed at a key position.

Todd_Karpovich

La Canfora: Ravens Need to Give Lamar Jackson More Support

CBS NFL Insider Jason La Canfora defended Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and his assertion the team needs to be more creative on offense.

Todd_Karpovich

by

Bopnetti

Ravens Provide Update on Injuries With Titans, Derrick Henry Looming in Week 11

The Ravens are dealing with injuries across the roster with a huge Week 11 game against the Tennessee Titans that will have playoff implications.

Todd_Karpovich

Patriots Run Past Short-Handed Ravens 23-17

Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell did not play because of an injured calf, and nose tackle Brandon William left the game with an ankle injury.

Todd_Karpovich

by

Busman34

Ravens Center Matt Skura Asks People Not to 'Threaten' His Family After Patriots Game

Ravens center Matt Skura posted a note on Instagram asking people not to send "hateful or threatening" messages to his family after the team's 23-17 loss to the Patriots.

Todd_Karpovich

Lamar Jackson Trying to Rally Ravens As Injuries Continue to Mount

Lamar Jackson fully understands the Ravens are at a crossroad and he could not hide his anger moments after trudging off the rain-soaked field at Gillette Stadium.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens Will Be Fighting for Playoff Lives Over Final Stretch of Season

The Ravens entered the season as one of the Super-Bowl favorites. Now, they'll have to play some of their best football down the stretch just to make the playoffs for a third straight year.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens Player Ratings Vs. Patriots

The Ravens fell to 6-3 with a 23-17 loss to the Patriots. Here are the Player Ratings.

Todd_Karpovich