Ravens hope Lamar Jackson will have 'more tricks in his bag'

Todd Karpovich

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Lamar Jackson might be hard-pressed to perform better than last season when he was unanimously named NFL MVP.

The Ravens quarterback, however, is expected to make significant strides entering his third year in the league.

Baltimore quarterbacks coach James Urban wants to provide him with even more tools to succeed. 

“Here’s what we talk about all the time; like all of the high-end, great players – whether it’s basketball or football – you talk about Brett Favre and Joe Montana and those guys. It’s always [about] putting more tricks in your bag. Basketball – they learn [how] to shoot a jump shot. Then, they learn the fadeaway," Urban said. "But they never lose the ability to drive the lane. So, we’re never going to lose the ability for him to take the ball and run, like he does, and that great natural ability. We don’t want to coach him out of that, but we do want to improve the pocket passing consistency. 

"Certainly, he had great flashes of it and the accuracy is there. We just want to always chase perfection. We know this is not a game of perfect, but that’s what we’re chasing. So, the improvement of certain types of throws, and then becoming more consistent with making those types of throws.”

Last season, Jackson had one of the most successful regular seasons by any quarterback in NFL history. He completed 265 of 401 passes for 3,127 yards and an NFL-high 36 touchdowns, which was also a franchise record.

Jackson finished with 1,206 yards rushing — sixth-best in the league and the most by a quarterback in NFL single-season history.

Jackson became just the second player in NFL history to win the NFL's Most Valuable Player by a unanimous vote, joining Tom Brady in 2010. He is also the youngest quarterback to win the award at age 23.

It's been a difficult offseason with the ongoing challenges with the COVID-19 pandemic. Jackson managed to perform the necessary work and Urban expects him to be an even better year. 

“We started, basically … Go back to the beginning with everything. That’s kind of how I’ve always done it," Urban said. "So, in terms of fundamentals … Literally, start with the stance every year. And that way, it’s like riding a bike. Third year with him, what I have noticed is he is much further along and was much faster to get up to speed in terms of the body, mechanically and throwing and accuracy, and those things. 

"He looks like he’s going into his third year of playing.” 

