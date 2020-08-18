New look for Lamar Jackson this upcoming season?

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is already difficult to read by opposing defenses.

He might make their jobs even harder.

Jackson has been wearing a dark visor during training camp. He would like to carry that look over to the regular season, but he needs league approval.

"Hopefully, if I'm able to wear that visor," Jackson said. "I hope I can. I don't know. It's just a practice thing right now."

The NFL banned tinted visors for safety reasons in 1998. Players have been able to wear clear visors that didn’t conceal their faces in the event that trainers had to see their eyes because of an injury.

However, any dark-tinted visors had to be approved by the league. Certain players need extra protection because of a medical condition, such as migraine headaches.

Last season, the NFL reached an agreement with Oakley that allows players to wear the company's "Prizm Clear" shield, which has a slight color tint engineered "to help optimize detail recognition in the football environment."

Jackson's shield is darker, so he would need the league's approval.

The new-look coincides with Jackson's third year in the league.

Jackson is coming off one of the most successful regular seasons by any quarterback in NFL history. He completed 265 of 401 passes for 3,127 yards and an NFL-high 36 touchdowns, which was also a franchise record.

Jackson finished with 1,206 yards rushing — sixth-best in the league and the most by a quarterback in NFL single-season history.

Jackson became just the second player in NFL history to win the NFL's Most Valuable Player by a unanimous vote, joining Tom Brady in 2010. He is also the youngest quarterback to win the award at age 23.

The dark visor makes him appear even more intimidating ... not that he needs another edge.