SI.com
Raven Country
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayRavenCountry+
Search

Lamar Jackson Discusses Matchup with Texans, Deshaun Watson

Todd_Karpovich

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Lamar Jackson has been battling Deshaun Watson since their college days in the ACC.

Those battles have carried over to the NFL.

The two dynamic quarterbacks will resume their rivalry when Baltimore travels to Houston for a Week 2 matchup. 

When asked whether it's exciting for him to play against a team with one of the bright, young stars, Jackson replied: “It’s exciting against any team. I don’t really pick my opponents out, but that’s a great quarterback we’re going against. I say no, because of how dynamic he is and our defense has to prepare for him. But [yes], you could say that. You could say that, yes.”

Baltimore rolled past Houston for a 41-7 victory last year  

Jackson completed 17 of 24 pass attempts for 222 yards with four touchdowns (139.2 rating). He also ran for 79 yards on 10 carries against Houston. Baltimore amassed 491 total yards.

Watson did not have the same success, throwing for 169 yards with an interception (63.7 rating) before being replaced by A. J. McCarron, Watson was also sacked four times.

Texans coach Bill O’Brien is looking for a better performance from his team. He knows they'll have to contain Jackson to have any shot at winning. The Ravens beat the Browns 38-6 in the opener, while Houston lost to the Kansas City Chiefs 34-20. 

“It didn’t go so well for us last year. He’s a great player," O'Brien said. "He’s got great speed and quickness. He just has a really excellent handle on their offense. They do an unbelievable job with their offensive scheme. He’s got a lot of good players around him, so we need to have a great week of practice here and play a much more disciplined football game on Sunday than we did last year. 

"But it’s a different year. Obviously, versus Cleveland, he picked up right where he left off last year. He’s [an] MVP. He’s a great player. I’ve got all the respect in the world for him.”

One difference in this game will be Houston defensive end J.J. Watt, who missed last year's matchup with an injury. Jackson will keep an eye out for Watt's No. 99 throughout the game. 

“They’ve got some dudes at linebacker, some thumpers," Jackson said. "Everyone, it’s all eleven at the ball at all times. It’s the same team we played against last year, plus J.J. Watt. I know those guys are going to be explosive and ready to play, so we just have to prepare well.”

THANKS FOR READING RAVEN COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ravens-Texans Week 2 Fantasy Outlook: Who to Sit, Who to Start, Waiver Wire

Fantasy football players might want to do some maneuvering with the upcoming matchup between the Ravens and Texans.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens, Texans Each Have Six Players on Initial Week 2 Injury Report

Calais Campbell (not injured related), Justin Madubuike (knee), Chris Moore (finger), Jimmy Smith (hip) and Ronnie Stanley (hip) did not practice Sept. 16 did not practice for the Ravens

Todd_Karpovich

Lamar Jackson Named AFC Offensive Player of the Week ... Again

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance against the Cleveland Browns in the regular-season opener.

Todd_Karpovich

Browns Give Lamar Jackson Added Motivation With 'Aaron Rodgers' Comment

An offhand comment ignited a spark in Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson prior to the season-opener against the Cleveland Browns.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens-Texans: Week 2 Preview, Prediction

The Ravens lead the regular-season series with the Texans, 8-2, including a 41-7 victory last season behind quarterback Lamar Jackson, who out-dueled Deshaun Watson.

Todd_Karpovich

Texans Coach Bill O’Brien Looking to Avoid Repeat Performance against Ravens

Lamar Jackson had a big game and the the Ravens amassed 491 total yards en route to a 41-7 victory over the Houston Texans last season.

Todd_Karpovich

Lamar Jackson to Mark Andrews Connection Dangerous as Ever

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and tight end Mark Andrews have a close connection that consistently provides matchup problems for an opposing defense.

Todd_Karpovich

Lamar Jackson Gets Rave Reviews for Season-Opening Performance

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson faces lofty expectations as the NFL MVP. Nonetheless, his teammates already see how much he's improved in his third year.

Todd_Karpovich

Harbaugh: Too Risky to Pull Lamar Jackson Too Early Despite Big Lead

Ravens coach John Harbaugh: Too risky to pull Lamar Jackson too early despite big lead

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens Rookie Tyre Phillips Could Have Staying Power on Offensive Line

Ravens rookie Tyre Phillips performed admirably well in the season-opener against the Browns despite dealing with an ankle injury earlier in the week.

Todd_Karpovich