Lamar Jackson Discusses Matchup with Texans, Deshaun Watson

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Lamar Jackson has been battling Deshaun Watson since their college days in the ACC.

Those battles have carried over to the NFL.

The two dynamic quarterbacks will resume their rivalry when Baltimore travels to Houston for a Week 2 matchup.

When asked whether it's exciting for him to play against a team with one of the bright, young stars, Jackson replied: “It’s exciting against any team. I don’t really pick my opponents out, but that’s a great quarterback we’re going against. I say no, because of how dynamic he is and our defense has to prepare for him. But [yes], you could say that. You could say that, yes.”

Baltimore rolled past Houston for a 41-7 victory last year

Jackson completed 17 of 24 pass attempts for 222 yards with four touchdowns (139.2 rating). He also ran for 79 yards on 10 carries against Houston. Baltimore amassed 491 total yards.

Watson did not have the same success, throwing for 169 yards with an interception (63.7 rating) before being replaced by A. J. McCarron, Watson was also sacked four times.

Texans coach Bill O’Brien is looking for a better performance from his team. He knows they'll have to contain Jackson to have any shot at winning. The Ravens beat the Browns 38-6 in the opener, while Houston lost to the Kansas City Chiefs 34-20.

“It didn’t go so well for us last year. He’s a great player," O'Brien said. "He’s got great speed and quickness. He just has a really excellent handle on their offense. They do an unbelievable job with their offensive scheme. He’s got a lot of good players around him, so we need to have a great week of practice here and play a much more disciplined football game on Sunday than we did last year.

"But it’s a different year. Obviously, versus Cleveland, he picked up right where he left off last year. He’s [an] MVP. He’s a great player. I’ve got all the respect in the world for him.”

One difference in this game will be Houston defensive end J.J. Watt, who missed last year's matchup with an injury. Jackson will keep an eye out for Watt's No. 99 throughout the game.

“They’ve got some dudes at linebacker, some thumpers," Jackson said. "Everyone, it’s all eleven at the ball at all times. It’s the same team we played against last year, plus J.J. Watt. I know those guys are going to be explosive and ready to play, so we just have to prepare well.”