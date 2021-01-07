Lamar Jackson Determined to 'Erase' Narrative of Playoff Frustration

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Lamar Jackson is determined to quiet the naysayers.

Even though the Ravens quarterback has managed a historic start to his three-year career, Jackson has been criticized for losing his first two playoff games.

Jackson will have an opportunity end that frustration in an AFC wild-card game against the Tennessee Titans on Jan. 10 in Nashville,

"It’s win or go home, right now," Jackson said. "I want to win regardless; I don’t really care about what people have got to say. I’ve only been in the playoffs twice in my young career. Other people who’ve been in the league forever haven’t been in the playoffs at all. It is what it is, but I’m definitely trying to erase that narrative, right there. That’s the No. 1 right now in my mind, for sure.”

Jackson took over the starting job as a rookie in 2018 and led the Ravens to wins in six of their final seven games to end a three-year playoff drought.

However, Jackson struggled in a 23-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in the wild-card round. He completed 14 of 29 passes for 194 yards with two touchdowns and an interception (78.8 quarterback rating). Jackson was also held to 54 yards on nine carries.

The Chargers utilized extra defensive backs to chase down Jackson when he scrambled out of the pocket and their zone defense forced him to throw outside the hash marks — an area where he struggled that season.

Last year, Baltimore finished with the league’s best record (14-2), No. 1 scoring offense (33.2 ppg), and broke the NFL’s single-season rushing record (3,296 yards). Jackson was unanimously named the league MVP, but the year ended with a thud when the Titans outclassed the Ravens 28-12 in the divisional round of the playoffs.

Jackson had three turnovers — two interceptions and a lost fumble — and was sacked four times. The Titans contained Jackson again with a zone defense, never allowing him to take over the game.

Over those two playoff games, Jackson has completed 45 of 88 pass attempts (51.1%) for 559 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions. (68.3 rating). He has also run 29 times for 197 yards and 13 first downs (6.8 ypc).

Jackson has learned valuable lessons from those disappointing performances.

“Just focus. Focus on the task at hand," he said. "When you get in there, just take your time, because things are going to happen the way it should. Don’t try to make things happen right away; just take your time.

"And I feel like that’s what I did a little bit sometimes throughout the [playoff] game [last year] – just trying to do too much, instead of just taking my time like I’m doing, driving the ball down the field, and we’ve been having a lot of success. That’s about it.”

Jackson and the Ravens are playing their best football heading into the game against the Titans.

The question is whether they can maintain that momentum on the big stage.

"Like I always say, we’ve just got to finish – that’s all," Jackson said. "That’s the biggest thing. That’s the key for us – just finishing. We’ve been saying that for the last few weeks, and that’s what we’ve been doing, and we’ve been having a lot of success.

So, just go into the game with the same mindset; everyone [does] their part and finish."