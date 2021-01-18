Lamar Jackson: 'We'll Be Back And Better'

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Lamar Jackson vowed the Ravens will come back stronger next season after being knocked out of the AFC playoffs by the Buffalo Bills.

Jackson was not available to speak to the media following the 17-3 setback in the divisional round of the postseason after suffering a concussion.

However, Jackson posted a message on Instagram two days after the game.

"It didn’t end how we wanted it to but I’m proud of my Guyz after all we been through we got better throughout the season fought through Covid and all type of adversity... We'll be back and better," Jackson posted on Instagram.

Jackson's season came to a disappointing end with the loss to the Bills. He threw a critical interception on a third-and-goal to Buffalo cornerback Taron Johnson, who ran 101 yards for the score. Baltimore never recovered and Jackson was later forced from the game with a concussion.

Jackson fell to 1-3 in the postseason over his young career and his teammates said it was another learning experience.

“He’s frustrated. He’s doing good," wide receiver Willie Snead said. "He said he’s fine from the concussion, but he’s frustrated that we were that close, and we didn’t get to finish drives. He’s just the ultimate competitor. He doesn’t like to lose, and he knows that he can get better. He sees the plays afterwards; he knows that he has to be better at reading through zones and stuff like that. But he’s doing alright.

"He’s going to be good. I just know that he’s going to get better from this like he always does; proving people wrong and just trying to take that next step in his journey. So, he’s doing good, and he’ll be alright.”

One year after being named NFL, MVP, Ravens quarterback Jackson had another solid season. He threw for 2,757 yards with 26 touchdowns and nine interceptions (99.3 rating). Jackson also became the first quarterback in league history to record two 1,000 yards rushing seasons.