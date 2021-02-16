Lamar Jackson Finished 2020 As NFL's Seventh-Ranked QB

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Lamar Jackson was among the league's top-rated quarterbacks last season, according to an Index developed by the late Chris Wesseling of NFL.com.

"Past performances and future projections were not taken into account," NFL.com writers wrote. "Rather, this list is meant to reflect where each QB stood in the 2020 campaign alone."

Over 17 games, including the playoffs, Jackson completed 64.4 percent of his passes for 3,098 pass yards (7.3 y.p.a.) with 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He also ran for a1,175 rush yards with eight scores and four fumbles lost﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿.

Jackson was ranked seventh among 59 quarterbacks that started at least one game in 2020. The Ravens finished the regular season 11-5 and in second place of the AFC North. Baltimore beat Tennessee 20-13 in the wild-card game of the AFC playoffs before losing to Buffalo 17-3 in the divisional round.

"Lamar slayed that pesky playoff narrative with an electric touchdown run and a wild-card win at Tennessee," Gennaro Filice of the NFL.com wrote. "Lamar revived that pesky playoff narrative with a catastrophic pick-six and a Divisional Round loss at Buffalo. What a difference six days makes."

The Top 10 quarterbacks in the Index were:

1. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

2. Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

3. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

4. Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans

5. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills.

6. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks

7. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

8. Russell Wilson, Tennessee Titans

9. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

10. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals