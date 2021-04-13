Lamar Jackson Has Solid Odds to Win NFL MVP This Upcoming Season

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Expectations remain high for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who is a 14/1 favorite to win NFL Most Valuable Player this upcoming season, according to BetOnline.

That's the fourth-best odds among all players behind fellow quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes (5/1), Aaron Rodgers (9/1) and Josh Allen 10/1.

One year after being named NFL, MVP in the 2019-20 season, Jackson had another solid season in 2020. He threw for 2,757 yards with 26 touchdowns and nine interceptions (99.3 rating). Jackson also became the first quarterback in league history to record two 1,000 yards rushing seasons.

The Ravens will inevitably pick up the fifth-year options for quarterback Lamar Jackson by the May 3rd deadline, which will cost the team $23.02 million. The team also wants to agree on a long-term deal.

2021-22 Most Valuable Player Odds

Patrick Mahomes 5/1

Aaron Rodgers 9/1

Josh Allen 10/1

Lamar Jackson 14/1

Matthew Stafford 14/1

Kyler Murray 16/1

Tom Brady 16/1

Dak Prescott 18/1

Deshaun Watson 22/1

Justin Herbert 22/1

Russell Wilson 22/1

Carson Wentz 25/1

Baker Mayfield 33/1

Joe Burrow 33/1

Ryan Tannehill 33/1

Derek Carr 40/1

Derrick Henry 40/1

Jalen Hurts 40/1

Matt Ryan 40/1

Cam Newton 50/1

Christian McCaffrey 50/1

Jameis Winston 50/1

Alvin Kamara 66/1

Ben Roethlisberger 66/1

Kirk Cousins 66/1

Trevor Lawrence 66/1

Tua Tagovailoa 66/1

Dalvin Cook 80/1

Daniel Jones 80/1

Jared Goff 80/1

Jimmy Garoppolo 80/1

Zach Wilson 80/1

Andy Dalton 100/1

Davante Adams 100/1

DeAndre Hopkins 100/1

Drew Lock 100/1

Ryan Fitzpatrick 100/1

Sam Darnold 100/1

Taysom Hill 100/1

Travis Kelce 100/1

Tyreek Hill 100/1

Justin Fields 150/1

Mac Jones 150/1

Stefon Diggs 150/1

Teddy Bridgewater 150/1

Trey Lance 150/1