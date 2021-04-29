Man Gets $100 from Lamar Jackson Despite Missing His Name ... But Didn't Say Running Back

Lamar Jackson is a generous guy.

He gave a man on the street $100 even though the guy couldn't initially identify the former NFL MVP.

Jackosn posted the video on Instagram.

He asked the man if he knew his identity, and the guy replied: "I know you play football."

Well, yes.

Later, the man incorrectly said that Jackson played wide receiver, and then on the offensive line. But he was able to get the $100 for not saying "running back."

The man later returned and gleefully yelled, "Lamar Jackson."

Outside the exchange, Jackson is one of the most popular players in the NFL and his jersey and private line of clothes routinely sell out.

Jackson, who was selected by the Ravens with the 32nd overall pick in the 2018 draft, has gone 30-7 as the starter in the regular season. He has thrown for 7,085 yards with 68 touchdowns and 18 interceptions over his young career. Jackson is also the only quarterback in NFL history to run for over 1,000 yards in two seasons and has 2,906 yards rushing and 19 scores overall.

The Ravens are determined to reach a long-term deal with Jackson that could cost the team $40 million annually. It's a price the Ravens are willing to pay because of Jackson's dual-threat ability.

Baltimore plans to pick up the fifth-year option for Jackson prior to those negotiations for the long-term deal.

"I feel like it all points to one thing and the thing he talks about all the time: He wants to win a Super Bowl," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "I think he's a very unique guy. He's a guy that's different in a lot of ways than any quarterback that's ever played.

"Lamar is somebody that just kind of breaks the mold a little bit. He does it in a way that a lot of people didn't anticipate. They didn't see this coming. He's very determined -- and we're very determined -- to prove those people wrong."