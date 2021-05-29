Lamar Jackson Plans to Take On More of a Leadership Role This Season

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Lamar Jackson has been one of the Ravens' leaders since he took over the starting job in 2018.

He has been quick to support his teammates and takes responsibility when the offense falters.

Entering his fourth season in the NFL, Jackson is ready to take that leadership to the next level.

"I’m going to try to be more of a vocal leader," Jackson said. "I always say that, but I’ve got to start presenting it how it should, [how] the guys are wanting me to sometimes. But lead by example, work hard. We’re trying not to make mistakes. If we do make a mistake, we’re going to repeat it until it’s right.

"We’re trying to perfect our craft. We’re trying to be perfect out there, even though some things are not going to be perfect – but we’re trying to make it happen. So, that’s about it – just lead by example.”

Jackson, who was selected by the Ravens with the 32nd overall pick in the 2018 draft, has gone 30-7 as the starter in the regular season. He has thrown for 7,085 yards with 68 touchdowns and 18 interceptions over his young career.

Jackson is also the only quarterback in NFL history to run for over 1,000 yards in two seasons and has 2,906 yards rushing and 19 scores overall.

"I’m just happy to be back in the building finally – get to see my teammates and stuff," Jackson said. "We get to bond and grind how we’re supposed to – not like last season when we couldn’t be around each other. We had to put work in outside of the building. So, it’s great to be back – great feeling.”