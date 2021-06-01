Sports Illustrated home
Lamar Jackson Excited About Offseason Moves

Ravens QB gets support at WR and on o-line.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens prioritized getting quarterback Lamar Jackson more support this offseason.

Baltimore added playmaking wide receivers and more support on the offensive line.

Entering his fourth season in the NFL, Jackson is also poised to take the next step with his development. 

“I felt great about the moves," Jackson said. "We got a lot of young guys; we got some vets on the O-line. I just can’t wait to put the pads on and we’re going against other opponents to show off our skills and stuff like that because right now, everyone is rolling, everyone is happy to get back, and the new guys, they’re happy to be here. So, we’re just going to see.”

The Ravens added veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins in free agency, The team then drafted Rashod Bateman and Tylan Wallace — both of whom could make an impact their rookie year.

Baltimore also boosted the offensive line by adding right guard Kevin Zeitler and right tackle Alejandro Villanueva in free agency. 

The team selected Ben Cleveland in the third round of this year's draft. 

Bradley Bozeman will make the natural transition from left guard to center, a position he played at Alabama. 

All of these moved have created excitement for Jackson and he's ready to get back to work.

"I’m just happy to be back in the building finally – get to see my teammates and stuff," Jackson said. "We get to bond and grind how we’re supposed to – not like last season when we couldn’t be around each other. We had to put work in outside of the building. So, it’s great to be back – great feeling.”

