Ravens Expect Lamar Jackson to 'Grow His Game' Entering Fourth Year

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Lamar Jackson has more of a swagger in this year's voluntary workouts.

The Ravens quarterback has more confidence and appears more polished with his passes entering his fourth year in the NFL.

Baltimore quarterbacks coach James Urban likes what he sees so far, but admits there is more room for improvement.

“I would say that we’re chasing everything," Urban said. "Especially this time of year, I want growth everywhere. I want growth in terms of footwork. I want growth in terms of throwing mechanics. I want growth in terms of operating some of the at the line [of scrimmage] adjustments – those kinds of things. I think that’s the natural progression.

"A guy who plays at a very high level and then you just continue to grow his game. One thing that he and I have talked about are the great basketball players, Michael Jordan comes to mind. He had to learn jump shots. So, you learn a jump shot, and you just keep expanding your game that way.”

Jackson, who was selected by the Ravens with the 32nd overall pick in the 2018 draft, has gone 30-7 as the starter in the regular season. He has thrown for 7,085 yards with 68 touchdowns and 18 interceptions over his young career. Jackson is also the only quarterback in NFL history to run for over 1,000 yards in two seasons and has 2,906 yards rushing and 19 scores overall.

Jackson also won the first playoff game of his career this past season over the Tennessee Titans. The Ravens are fully committed to him over the long term and expect to reach a new contract before he can test the free-agent market.

Uran doesn't think the unsettled contract situation will be a distraction for Jackson.

"We have an unbelievable front office," Urban said. "I know that they have plans. They’re in great hands, and they’ll handle all that business side. We’re just trying to get better and continue growing and improving every aspect of our game and his game. So, that’s all we’re doing. I don’t worry about that. I don’t think he worries about it. He seems to be the same old guy that he is all the time. So, I don’t really have many concerns there.”