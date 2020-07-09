Former players wary of Mahomes-like deal for Lamar Jackson

Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes’ historic contract extension with the Chiefs has set off a debate over which quarterbacks might try to land a similar contract.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is near the top of the list because he is following a similar career arc as Mahomes, minus the postseason success.

Jackson won't be eligible for free agency until 2023. However, the Ravens would like to get him signed sooner than later if continues to play at such a high level.

Mahomes signed a 10-year worth up to $503-million contract this week. Mahomes has two years on his current deal, which means he'll be under the Chiefs' control through the 2031 season.

Some former players would be wary of offering Jackson a similar type of deal because of his style of play, which entails running the football more than a traditional quarterback.

"Reigning league MVP Lamar Jackson is so dynamic and exciting to watch, but his style will put a lot of wear and tear on his body — especially over 12 years," DeAngelo Hall, who 15 NFL seasons, told NFL.com.

Maurice Jones-Drew, who played nine professional seasons with the Jaguars and Raiders, offered a similar sentiment. He said the better investment might be with Arizona Cardinals quarterback < the 2019 NFL Rooke of the Year.

"Some might argue that Lamar Jackson would be a better choice, but Murray's playing style isn't quite as concerning as the reigning league MVP's," Jones-Drew told NFL.com.

Jackson is coming off one of the most successful regular seasons by any quarterback in NFL history. He completed 265 of 401 passes for 3,127 yards and an NFL-high 36 touchdowns, which was also a franchise record.

Jackson finished with 1,206 yards rushing — sixth-best in the league and the most by a quarterback in NFL single-season history. He is the only quarterback in NFL history to produce at least 3,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards in a season and became just the second player to win the NFL's Most Valuable Player by a unanimous vote, joining Tom Brady in 2010

In 2018, Jackson signed a four-year, $9.5 million rookie contract, including a $4.97 million signing bonus, $7.58 million guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $2.38 million.

He appears on track to land a much higher deal if he continues to progress.

Would the Ravens be willing to offer him a Mahomes-like contract?

They still have about two years to decide.