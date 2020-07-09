RavenCountry
Top Stories
GM Report
News
Game Day

Former players wary of Mahomes-like deal for Lamar Jackson

Todd Karpovich

Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes’ historic contract extension with the Chiefs has set off a debate over which quarterbacks might try to land a similar contract.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is near the top of the list because he is following a similar career arc as Mahomes, minus the postseason success.

Jackson won't be eligible for free agency until 2023. However, the Ravens would like to get him signed sooner than later if continues to play at such a high level.

Mahomes signed a 10-year worth up to $503-million contract this week. Mahomes has two years on his current deal, which means he'll be under the Chiefs' control through the 2031 season. 

Some former players would be wary of offering Jackson a similar type of deal because of his style of play, which entails running the football more than a traditional quarterback.  

"Reigning league MVP Lamar Jackson is so dynamic and exciting to watch, but his style will put a lot of wear and tear on his body — especially over 12 years,"  DeAngelo Hall, who 15 NFL seasons, told NFL.com. 

Maurice Jones-Drew, who played nine professional seasons with the Jaguars and Raiders, offered a similar sentiment. He said the better investment might be with Arizona Cardinals quarterback < the 2019 NFL Rooke of the Year. 

"Some might argue that Lamar Jackson would be a better choice, but Murray's playing style isn't quite as concerning as the reigning league MVP's," Jones-Drew told NFL.com. 

Jackson is coming off one of the most successful regular seasons by any quarterback in NFL history. He completed 265 of 401 passes for 3,127 yards and an NFL-high 36 touchdowns, which was also a franchise record.

Jackson finished with 1,206 yards rushing — sixth-best in the league and the most by a quarterback in NFL single-season history. He is the only quarterback in NFL history to produce at least 3,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards in a season and became just the second player to win the NFL's Most Valuable Player by a unanimous vote, joining Tom Brady in 2010

 In 2018, Jackson signed a four-year, $9.5 million rookie contract, including a $4.97 million signing bonus, $7.58 million guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $2.38 million.

He appears on track to land a much higher deal if he continues to progress.

Would the Ravens be willing to offer him a Mahomes-like contract?

They still have about two years to decide. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ravens defer season tickets, cap attendance at 14,000

The Ravens might have set the bar for other NFL teams with their 2020 attendance policy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Todd Karpovich

by

Todd_Karpovich

RG3: 'Sources say there will be no preseason this year'

Ravens backup QB Robert Griffin III says: "Sources say there will be no preseason this year" amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Todd Karpovich

by

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens' RB Mark Ingram 'hopeful' NFL season will proceed

Ravens running back Mark Ingram has worked hard this offseason and he remains "hopeful" the NFL season will proceed as planned.

Todd Karpovich

by

Hippopotamus14

Marquise Brown continues to add bulk, strength for Ravens

Marquise Brown has been a beast this offseason and he has routinely posted videos of his arduous workouts for the Baltimore Ravens.

Todd Karpovich

by

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens might have set the bar for NFL attendance policies

The Ravens have been proactive in dealing with the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, from celebrity Zoom calls to setting attendance guidelines.

Todd Karpovich

Lamar Jackson cancels 'Fun Day with LJ' in Florida

Lamar Jackson canceled plans to host the third annual "Fun Day with LJ" in Florida amid continued concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Todd Karpovich

by

MerylBaltimore

Ravens have top-5 offensive line even with the loss of Yanda

Even with the recent retirement of Pro Bowler Marshal Yanda, the Baltimore Ravens have a talented group of players back in the lineup to protect NFL MVP Lamar Jackson.

Todd Karpovich

by

Todd_Karpovich

Marcus Peters, Marlon Humphrey among best in man coverage

Ravens cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphrey are among the best in the NFL when it comes to man coverage.

Todd Karpovich

by

Todd_Karpovich

Five Ravens that will be fighting for a roster spot

Several Ravens players need to shine throughout training camp to earn a spot on the team because the deep and talented roster leaves little margin for error.

Todd Karpovich

by

Todd_Karpovich

What Mahomes 10-year deal means for Lamar Jackson, Ravens

The bar has been set for a possible contract extension between Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens with Patrick Mahomes' new 10-year deal with the Chiefs.

Todd Karpovich