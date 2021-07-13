Lamar Jackson Earns More Top 10 Rankings Among NFL Quarterbacks

Lamar Jackson remains an enigma.

He is lauded for his big-play potential but is often criticized for his struggles in the passing game.

Still, Jackson continually ranks among the best quarterbacks in the NFL and finished as the eight-best player at his position in a recent ESPN and Pro Football Focus polls.

"Regression is likely when coming off an MVP campaign, and we saw that from Jackson," wrote PFF's Bruce Gradkowski. "The Ravens' offense was less effective in the run game and the offensive line struggled at times this past season. Still, Jackson continued to prove he is one of the most dynamic playmakers in the NFL, if not the most.

"If the Ravens can help him out with a more efficient and effective pass game tied into their run concepts, then I would expect Jackson to get back to MVP form. Baltimore has a tough schedule ahead compared to last year, so Jackson will have to shoulder the load to prove he can take the Ravens back to the promised land."

The quarterbacks ranked ahead of Jackson in the PFF poll were. 1. Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs); 2. Tom Brady (Buccaneers); 3. Aaron Rodgers (Packers); 4. Russell Wilson (Seahawks); 5. Deshaun Watson (Texans); 6. Josh Allen (Bills) and 7. Dak Prescott (Cowboys).

In the ESPN poll, Jackson earned more top-five votes than Prescott and Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford combined, but many of the 50 league executives, coaches, scouts and players left him off the ballot.

"He remains one of the game's most breathtaking playmakers, and his intangibles as a tough, vocal, team-first leader resonate," ESPN Jeremy Fowler wrote.

Jackson, who was selected by the Ravens with the 32nd overall pick in the 2018 draft, has gone 30-7 as the starter in the regular season. He has thrown for 7,085 yards with 68 touchdowns and 18 interceptions over three seasons. Jackson is also the only quarterback in NFL history to run for over 1,000 yards in two seasons and has 2,906 yards rushing and 19 scores overall.

He was named NFL MVP after the 2019 season.