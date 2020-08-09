Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes contends the biggest difference from his second to the third year in the league was his ability to read a defense.

When asked whether he expects to see the same progress, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson expects an improvement in all areas of his game.

“Definitely, and not just reading defense ... just the whole ability to pass the ball [and] run the ball," Jackson said. "You always need to make yourself better, because the teams you’re playing against, they are trying to stop you and make you look like you’re not that guy [or] what people may portray you as. So, my job is to learn more; get my mental state-of-mind right [and] where it’s supposed to be at and get the mental part down-pat. We’re going to go from there. [We’ll] see how the season goes.”

Jackson had one of the most successful regular seasons by any quarterback in NFL history last season. He completed 265 of 401 passes for 3,127 yards and an NFL-high 36 touchdowns, which was also a franchise record. Jackson finished with 1,206 yards rushing — sixth-best in the league and the most by a quarterback in NFL single-season history.

Jackson became just the second player in NFL history to win the NFL's Most Valuable Player by a unanimous vote, joining Tom Brady in 2010. He is also the youngest quarterback to win the award at age 23.

Mahomes also won NFL MVP in their second year in the league. He then led the Chiefs to a Super Bowl victory the following season.

Jackson is also looking to hoist the Lombardi Trophy entering his third year in 2020. Mahomes was able to parlay that title to a massive $500-million contract with Kansas City.

Jackson is also going to be able to land a lucrative deal when negotiates a new deal. For now, his only goal is to win a title and win his first playoff game ... and more.

"I’ve got to focus on winning," Jackson said. "I can’t put that on my mind. You’ve got to win first. If you’re not winning, then you won’t be worried about no $500 million dollars either.”